Norman Chamber of Commerce advocates against cut to police budget increase ahead of City Council special session

The Norman Chamber of Commerce released a statement encouraging the restoration of funds previously cut from a proposed Norman Police Department budget increase before tonight’s Norman City Council special session, where members will revote on the fiscal year-end 2021 budget.
Tonight’s agenda was prompted by a recent Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling, stating the Norman City Council violated the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act when members voted to cut $865,000 from a proposed increase to the NPD budget. The 5 p.m. special session will allow members to reconsider items and amendments from the 2021 fiscal year and begin discussing the 2022 fiscal year budget.
In the statement, the chamber encouraged the council to reject agenda items that “decrease money from the police budget.”
“It’s not often you get a chance for a do-over, but after nearly a year of division and community strife, our city council has been given a second chance,” Scott Martin, the President and CEO of the chamber, wrote in an email.
Martin wrote the city could reinstate the nine Norman Police Department positions eliminated from the FYE 2021 budget and capitalize on the “Mary Abbott House model of partnership.”
The Mary Abbott House model refers to a Norman children’s house which “works closely with law enforcement, the district attorney’s office, child protective services, mental health care professionals and medical professionals,” according to their website. Martin wrote the council should add to the city’s existing collaborative community-oriented policing model instead of “using subtraction.”
Martin wrote this type of partnership is “the Norman-way” and will allow the city to “lead the way on deploying creative methods to address the important issues in our community.”
“We don’t need to reinvent the wheel, rather we need to increase our investment in existing models that work,” Martin wrote. “Norman businesses rely on the professionalism of local law enforcement and appreciate the service they provide. Council can build trust and ensure public safety with this important vote.”
