Norman budget coalition announces demands for city budget, Tuesday rally

Norman grassroots community groups announced their demands surrounding the city’s fall year end 2022 proposed budget in a Tuesday press release.
The involved community groups include the Red Dirt Collective, Social Injustice League and Norman Collective for Racial Justice, which formed the “People’s Budget Coalition.” The coalition held a series of workshops in April and May to discuss the city’s budget, according to the release, and declared three demands for the fall year end 2022 budget as the city council continues budget discussions during its Tuesday meeting.
In the release, the coalition first called for mobile crisis teams to handle mental health, substance use calls and homeless outreach. The Social Injustice League wrote in the release that, because of the pandemic, the city should set aside money for increasing housing security, homeless services and an accessible homeless shelter.
The league referred to the initial June 2020 city council budget meeting when members of the Norman community advocated for investing dollars in social workers as council members discussed an $865,000 decrease in the Norman Police Department's proposed budget increase. The league asked the city in its statement to “listen to the people who took the time to tell their stories.”
The coalition also called for prioritizing inclusive infrastructure through policies such as municipal broadband and accessible public transportation. NC4RJ wrote in the release there is work to be done in the Norman Police Department beyond the creation of its Diversity and Equity committee, advocating for “limited contact with police.”
"That (NPD Diversity and Equity committee) can’t magically erase the fact that their bargaining unit, the Fraternal Order of Police, endorsed a candidate who published photographs of himself using the white power hand symbol in front of the state capitol building,” NC4RJ wrote in the release. “NPD’s own numbers show that these same patrol officers, represented by the FOP, are more than three times as likely to choose use of force on Black residents as white residents. Community policing is not the answer.”
The final demand was for the council to commit to participatory budgeting, which allows community members to engage in dialogue with elected officials on “what services the municipal budget should prioritize.” The coalition wrote that the city of Norman should allow the public to decide what to do with money from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion bill providing additional federal relief to address the continued impacts of COVID-19.
Norman will receive about $22 million in two payments, according to the council’s May 25 meeting agenda. The first payment of about $11 million was received May 19, and the second will be awarded in the following year.
The Red Dirt Collective wrote in the release that it hopes to see the city come together near the end of the pandemic by “rescuing those in danger.”
“It is nakedly cynical to throw the life raft elsewhere while the suffering disappear underneath the water. No — rescue the drowning,” the collective wrote. "Give the poor and working people of Norman the opportunity to vote democratically on the allocation of their own rescue. Invest in infrastructure that supports the people in desperate need.”
The People’s Budget Coalition will further discuss its demands and work surrounding the city’s budget at 5 p.m., May 25 at Andrews Park. Attendees will also have an opportunity to listen to a “Know Your Rights” presentation from the ACLU of Oklahoma. In case of adverse weather, the coalition will update its rain plans here.
“Norman must live up to the promises we made when this all began,” the Red Dirt collective wrote in its statement. “Norman must invest in its poor and working people. A better city for everyone is possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.