Norman begins rezoning process to relocate Gray Street emergency shelter

The city of Norman applied for a pre-development informational meeting regarding its plan to move the city’s emergency shelter from Gray Street to Porter Avenue.
The shelter is city-funded and operated by Food and Shelter, with the 718 N. Porter Ave. location being a city-owned property near Norman Regional Hospital. The current shelter can house up to 40 people a night.
On June 13, council began talks to move the shelter, called A Friend’s House, from its current location at 109 W. Gray St. The shelter has been operating for about a year since the city’s previous shelter closed in 2022.
In the past year, the shelter’s lease renewal has appeared before council on several occasions, the first in March. After approving the shelter’s relocation last month, council also moved the lease to a monthly basis.
At the June 13 meeting, Food and Shelter Executive Director April Doshier said the shelter would need about two weeks in order to smoothly transition.
A pre-development discussion on the proposal will be held on July 27 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers in the Norman Municipal Building at 201 W. Gray St. The project will be considered at a Planning Commission meeting in August.
Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.