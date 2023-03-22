New mental health clinic in Norman offers accessible services, aims to reduce stigma

Ellie Mental Health opened a new location in Norman at 1215 Crossroads Blvd., Suite 106 on Feb. 15, offering easy access to services in hopes of reducing stigma related to mental health treatment.
Ryan Dent, Ellie Mental Health franchise owner, said he hopes to give back to the Norman community through Ellie. Dent moved to Norman from Liberal, Kansas in 2018 and graduated from OU in 2006.
“A lot of outpatient therapy clinics have waitlists of three or four months or longer, and so people who are forced to wait that long for that kind of service may not end up getting the help that they really need,” Dent said. “And they certainly won't get it necessarily at the time they need it.”
According to research conducted by Healthy Minds Policy initiative, Oklahoma has a shortage in every licensed behavioral health provider besides professional counselors and drug and alcohol counselors. The study also found that a quarter of surveyed providers spend less than 20 hours per week assisting their clients.
Nicole Brown, clinic director at Ellie Mental Health, wrote to OU Daily that there is a negative stigma of battling mental health through therapy that persists in Oklahoma.
“There is stigma surrounding a lot of issues, and it can all be connected to a lack of knowledge. We feel that mental health should be treated just like any other health issue, whether it be high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, heart disease,” Brown wrote.
Brown wrote both professionals and citizens need to take a holistic approach when confronting those suffering from mental health to properly address the root of the problem.
“If a client comes in and reports experiencing depression issues and within the initial appointment, a biopsychosocial assessment is completed that reveals that the client also has substance abuse issues, then it is most effective to develop a plan of treatment to address ALL issues relevant to the client in a (manner) that promotes dignity and respect,” Brown wrote.
According to Brown, once people are more educated on the problems they’re facing, they will be better equipped to deal with said problem. She wrote Ellie Mental Health intends to provide clients with the necessary tools to resolve any problems of mental strife.
“We as Oklahomans can be more effective in the treatment of mental/behavioral health services by working together to make sure that no one is excluded from having access to the services that they need. While working together, we can create a catalyst for change and help mental/behavioral health issues not be frowned upon,” Brown wrote.
According to Dent, Ellie Mental Health has strayed from the traditional doctor office decor and has opted for a more friendly environment reminiscent of a homestyle living room to help ease people that may be uncomfortable.
“We know that going into therapy and being vulnerable to someone you just met is kind of scary, but we try to do everything we can to make the sessions as comfortable and fun as possible,” Dent said.
Ellie Mental Health has locations in 28 states. The Norman clinic offers individual, couples, online, family and trauma-informed therapy.
For mental health assistance, contact Ellie Mental Health (405) 253-5417 or request an appointment on their website.
This story was edited by Karoline Leonard and Alexia Aston. Nikkie Aisha and Teegan Smith copy edited this story.
