Madison Horn wins Democratic candidacy for US Senate seat, defeats Jason Bollinger

Madison Horn has defeated Jason Bollinger in the Tuesday Democratic primary runoff election for Sen. James Lankford's seat in the U.S. Senate, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Horn received 63.84 percent of votes cast with 565 out of 1984 precincts reporting, with Bollinger attracting 36.16 percent, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Horn hopes to unite people regardless of their political affiliation if elected. Horn supports reproductive freedom and hopes to strengthen the education system in Oklahoma.
She hopes to increase accessible and affordable healthcare, voting equity, immigration reform and bring bipartisan representation to all government offices. Horn also supports gun control efforts.
Horn did not register to vote in Oklahoma until April 12, however, the Oklahoma Election Board voted to allow her to stay on the ballot despite a contest to her candidacy.
Horn will face Lankford in the Nov. 8 general election. The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.
