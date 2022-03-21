Local Starbucks employees aim to unionize amid nation-wide efforts

One OU transfer student and Starbucks employee said she worked with coworkers at the Highway 9 and Classen Boulevard location in Norman to publish a letter expressing intent to unionize and calling for a greater say in company operations.
According to the letter, signed by six named employees and others who prefer to remain anonymous, employees are writing in response to recent union efforts across the country, which include more than 100 locations in over 19 states. The movement was kickstarted by workers at a Starbucks in Buffalo, New York, who organized around concerns about insufficient pay and safety practices.
Norman partners were the second in Oklahoma to express interest in unionizing, after the majority of baristas at the Starbucks location near N.W. 63rd Street and Grand Boulevard in Oklahoma City called for a union election. Since then, the Starbucks location at N.W. 23rd Street and Robinson Avenue have filed a letter expressing intent to unionize.
“We deserve agency in the Starbucks we represent,” the Norman letter read. “We believe unionization is the best avenue for allowing us to secure that agency.”
Charlotte McCall is a pre-nursing student transferring to OU for the fall 2022 semester, and one of the named employees who signed the letter. She said she’s worked at the Classen and Highway 9 Starbucks since April 2021, and she signed the letter because she believes workers need to be more involved in creating company policies.
“Starbucks calls us partners, and Starbucks talks about making business decisions through the lens of humanity or through the lens of the individual,” McCall said. “A natural continuation of that message is that your partners are going to be able to organize and have a seat at the table to negotiate for benefits and pay.”
McCall said Starbucks has acknowledged working during the pandemic is risky and mitigated that by requiring masks for partners. It also implemented a vaccine-or-test policy for employees, though it dropped the mandate after the Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration's plan to require COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for large employers.
McCall said Starbucks suspended food and beverage benefits it rolled out in response to COVID-19. Though the company still offers sick pay and “catastrophe pay” for employees who were exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19, it no longer offers the hazard pay it provided early in the pandemic.
McCall said she feels she’s assumed more risk while working a front-facing service job, often having to be less than six feet away from unmasked customers and being exposed to COVID-19 by coworkers. Employees deserve continued compensation for this risk, she said.
Starbucks’ profits have increased throughout the pandemic, with a record net revenue of $8.1 billion last quarter, according to the letter. Additionally, Starbucks raised its prices in October 2021 and January 2022 due to an increase in labor, transportation and supply costs, with more increases scheduled for later this year.
McCall said the company implemented price hikes without much input from workers, and though the company is planning on increasing its pay floor to $15 an hour, the raise won’t be implemented until this summer. It’s clear from these changes that, while some partners may have been consulted on major decisions, their opinions have limited effect, she said.
“Without a union, we really have no actual voice in the company, and we can't be a part of the decision-making process,” McCall said.
McCall said her location is working to sign National Labor Relations Board union cards, which indicate employees’ desire to be represented by a union. Though NLRB policy states if 30 percent of employees at a given location sign union cards, it will host a vote there, some experts say they believe union organizers should aim for 60 or 70 percent support for a better chance at winning an election.
McCall said considering her coworkers’ stances on their workplace, she believes reaching 70 percent support is likely. After the vote, store employees can elect bargaining committees, and then bargain for benefits and vote on a contract.
“I really do think we're going to be one of the successful stores,” McCall said. “I think there are going to be a lot more successful stores, and I think it's going to be a great new labor movement.”
In the letter, the employees wrote they’re against Starbucks’ labor busting, which McCall said can take different forms. Starbucks retaliated against the Memphis 7, which consisted of employees at a Memphis store who expressed interest in unionizing and were eventually fired. McCall said because of National Labor Relations Board protections, she’s not worried about a similar outcome in Norman.
“Starbucks deserves a union, and I think, ultimately, we're going to be making Starbucks better,” McCall said. “I'm not afraid of any negative consequences that might come from being publicly in support of unionizing.”
