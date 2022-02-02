 Skip to main content
LIVE UPDATES: OU, City of Norman, surrounding areas in Cleveland County endure winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Snow on the South Oval

Snow on the South Oval on Jan. 1, 2021.

 Clare Collum/The Daily

3:25 p.m.

The Norman Police Department announced in a tweet it is currently not responding to non-injury collisions due to “ongoing winter precipitation.” Motorists should safely move off of the roadway and exchange information, and stranded vehicles or individuals involved in an emergency accident should call 911 or 405-321-1444, according to the tweet. 

City of Norman staff also announced that crews will remain on 24-hour shift rotations until further notice as they continue to distribute salt brine solutions. According to the announcement, Public Works ensures that battery backup systems at traffic signals are prepared for potential power outages. 

Solid Waste Collection and Recycling routes might be delayed for up to a day, and residents are advised to leave trash and recycling containers at the curb, according to the announcement. 

3:22 p.m.

Norman Public Schools announced in an email it will remain closed Thursday and Friday and cancel school activities due to “worsening inclement weather.” Both will be considered “traditional snow days” without instruction. 

Original Post

As Cleveland County remains under a winter storm warning through Thursday, OU classes will remain virtual through Thursday — with plans to announce further guidance that day — while surrounding schools are announcing closures for the remainder of the academic week. 

Wintry precipitation will continue Wednesday night, with heavier precipitation ending across western and northern Oklahoma, according to the Norman National Weather Service. The effects will cause "major travel impacts" across the region.  

Around an inch or less of snow is expected to fall on Thursday, according to the weather service. 

This article will be written in a live blog format to provide continued updates on school closures, affected city services and potential winter weather effects. 

