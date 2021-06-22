LIVE UPDATES: OU Board of Regents meeting to approve tuition increase, OU Health merger, accept donation

2:02 p.m.
The regents moved to discuss the OU Health merger.
Kate Morris, the vice chair of academic and research advancement for the OU College of Medicine, said she is concerned about the expedited merger, which will "go live" July 1. She said she is concerned there is a lack of deep and shared understanding surrounding the data for the merger recommendations and the likely impacts on the ability of faculty to care for their patients.
Morris said the most positive comments she has heard surrounding the merger is "well, I guess it's not that bad." She said there are many things to consider and discuss surrounding future recruitment and the high stakes of this decision.
"I very respectfully request that we pause and bring people along with open dialogue and that we implement this the right way, albeit slower, but with consensus," Morris said. "I genuinely, truly believe that with more time, with open dialogue and attention to detail, we can be innovative. Not just do what other health systems are doing, or what consultants recommend, but to become the healthcare employer of choice for the region, and potentially the nation."
Jason Sanders, the Senior Vice President and Provost of the OU Health Sciences Center, said he regrets the public did not hear about this merger until March. He did, however, speak to the success the College of Medicine has experienced, despite the pandemic, through hospital transitions and building its operations.
Sanders said the series of 14 agreements in the merger is "tremendously difficult and complex," but also include steps that will help lead OU's physicians in the clinics.
"In the terms of what's before you in the agreements, we recommend that you approve. It is a starting line," Sanders said. "It's six months of working without physicians between now and Jan. 1and compensation and benefits on making a high-functioning system where physicians now lead in partnership of operational leaders and nurses to improve care to do what we want."
The item was approved unanimously.
1:58 p.m.
The regents recognized OU-Tulsa President John H. Schumann for his service to the Tulsa campus. Schumann will resign July 30.
1:41 p.m.
Crispin South, the chair of the Undergraduate Student Congress, said although he is thankful Harroz took the time to speak with him yesterday, he is still opposed to raises in tuition. He said he feels this increase is an amount some students will not be able to afford and it is "not the right time."
He said many students felt left out of this process, and although these decisions are normally made without student input, he would like to see OU "rise above the rest of the pack" by releasing documents to students to show them where their money is going.
Sidney May, the SGA congress vice chair, asked if Harroz found it pertinent to put parts of the over $45 million donation toward decreasing the tuition on students. She said, given the recent pandemic, she felt this option could have created more affordability.
Regent Rick Nagel said, as a former member of SGA, he appreciated the comments of its current student members. He said he is not for this raise and, concerning transparency, he feels it is not the time for a lack of it.
"I feel strongly that there were potentially other areas of the budget that could have been more thoroughly examined," Nagel said.
Nagel encouraged his fellow regents to vote against the budget in favor of an amended budget to create a balance between getting support for the foundation and managing what it will cost.
Cawley said although the comments of students are valid, the 2.75 percent increase is modest. He said the university is making investments in its students by carrying out the strategic plan.
The regents approved the three budget agenda items, with every regent in favor minus Nagel.
1:20 p.m.
Harroz addressed the proposed changes in the budgets, hoping to "bring context" to the financial journey OU has endured in the past three years.
Harroz said the university went through a 14-month process to build its Lead On, University strategic plan to achieve its goals while also being financially responsible. He said the "incredibly difficult and complex" pursuit of sustaining the university should be considered.
"We arrive today at a point that I think has to be in the context of the journey we are making and that we're making together," Harroz said. "It's not one fixed on an isolated moment in time, but one that says 'Do we believe in our strategic plan?' and '(Do) we both believe in each one of the pillars of that strategic plan."
In the last 20 or 25 years, Harroz said there were tuition increases every year, "minus the financial crisis in 2009." He said he wishes the university could continue into its fourth year of no increases in tuition, but investments in the university's future needed to be fulfilled.
"We understand there are all these stresses that are out there," Harroz said. "We understand there are all these stresses that are out there. We understand that the pandemic is hopefully coming to a tail end, but there are no guarantees around this. How do you approach this, and what do you do as you try and balance excellence and affordability?"
Harroz said, in terms of budgetary investments, the university plans to hire 25 new faculty each year over the course of the strategic plan to create a place of "true academic excellence." He also said the university plans to launch a center for student success, along with $25 million allocations to address deferred maintenance.
Although Harroz said he doesn't like "any part of a recommendation that involves tuition increases," he is committed to hearing the voices of students as this decision is approved. He said student input is critical in balancing the moves made by the regents.
"You have my word we will be more engaged directly in this conversation well in advance," Harroz said.
1:06 p.m.
The regents exited an executive session with a unanimous vote and without comment. Regents Chairman Michael Cawley further exercised his right to allow members of the community to speak to the board in a public comment section on the topic of the OU Health merger and increase in tuition.
OU President Joseph Harroz said although this public comment is an "unusual step," he thinks it is a good idea, given the environment brought on by the pandemic.
Harroz also said he looks forward to accepting the donation from the Ziegler family, which the university plans to put toward the OUHSC campus and the Stephenson Cancer Center to support cancer research.
Original Post:
The OU Board of Regents is meeting today to approve the university's FY22 budget — with a 2.75 percent increase in tuition — the final terms of the OU Health merger and accept a $45 million donation from OU alumni Earl and Fran Ziegler.
A write-up of the agenda is available here, detailing what to expect during today's meeting.
