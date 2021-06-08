LIVE UPDATES: Norman City Council meets to adopt FYE 2022 budget

7:34 p.m.
Petrone moved to decrease Capital Fund allocations by $753,600 for Vineyard Addition Flood Control Project.
Shawn O'Leary, Norman's Director of Public Works, introduced the stormwater capital improvements project in a presentation.
The project is requested annually to address Storm Water Master Plan projects and other areas of need, according to the presentation. The number of projects funded depends on funds available in Capital Fund and priority projects in City Departments.
The Vineyard Addition Flood Relief Project became a part of the proposed project in the Stormwater Infrastructure Bond Package in April 2019. The stormwater package failed, with 5,406 votes for the proposition and 8,220 votes against.
The project's application is currently under review by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and public works hope to hear from them in a few months. It would enlarge the detention basin with drainage easement, install additional stormwater pipes between the basin and Woodcrest Creek Dr. and would construct a concrete overflow channel between the basin and Woodcrest Creek Dr.
7:33 p.m.
The council moved to increase Capital Fund allocations by $745,608 for the East Alameda Street Safety/Widening Bond Project. The amendment was approved unanimously.
7:32 p.m.
Holman moved to increase Capital Fund allocations by $5,353,488 for Street Maintenance Bond projects. The amendment was approved unanimously.
7:26 p.m.
Ward 2 Councilmember Lauren Schueler moved to increase Risk Management Fund allocations by $652,700 for projected worker’s compensation costs. The amendment was approved unanimously.
7:15 p.m.
Ward 5 Councilmember Michael Nash moved to decrease Fire Department allocations in the General Fund by $841,486 and in the Public Safety Sales Tax Fund by $220,109 and reduce General Fund Transfer to the Public Safety Sales Tax Fund by $220,109
Clark said the decrease is a "clean-up item" due to inadvertently double counting. She said there is nothing that has been reduced in the current department or the police department as a result of this amendment.
OU economics professor Cynthia Rogers said she is glad the council found these errors and, if they look at the numbers, this will account for about a million dollars in the general fund balance in the preliminary budget.
Studley clarified with Anthony Fransisco, Norman's finance director, Rogers' value was correct. Fransisco said this action by itself would increase the $1.6 million in excess to about $2.6 million.
The amendment was approved unanimously.
7:13 p.m.
Ward 8 Councilmember Matthew Peacock moved to increase Community Development Block Grant Fund allocations to the Property Owner Rehabilitation Program by $13,663. The amendment was approved unanimously.
7:04 p.m.
Petrone moved to increase Capital Fund allocations by $30,000 for historical markers and signs.
Ward 6 resident Dan Munson said he appreciates this amendment to fund historical markers as they will help educate citizens about history and "instill some hometown pride."
"The city of Norman also has hundreds of thousands of visitors per year, and these markers will be an excellent guide for helping our guests find historical destinations," Munson said. "I know when I travel throughout the U.S. I appreciate it."
A Ward 1 resident said she does not support this because there are "other issues at hand" that the council should address.
"I really think we should put this $30,000 to the people in need in our community ... Let's start teaching our kids actually history, but no, our governor said we can't do that."
Council members approved the amendment unanimously.
7:04 p.m.
The council approved Clark's move to increase the General Fund and City Council budget by $100,000 for membership in Neighborhood Alliance.
6:59 p.m.
The council approved an amendment by Holman to correct grammatical and typographical errors to the budget documents, with no financial impact, as necessary.
6:41 p.m.
Council members are giving updates for their respective wards.
Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley said she appreciates what law enforcement officers do in the city, as she has family that has served in both the military and law enforcement. She said she understands the sacrifice and the worry families feel for their loved ones, but she also understands that "our country has chosen to defund social services."
"I understand the need for policing for crime, but I also understand that cities who have more social services in place for their community have less crime in their community," Studley said. "Maybe they would have you believe that this is (an) us versus them problem, and this is not what I stated at all ... Having a mental health crisis response unit would help to relieve officers for non-emergency calls, increased response time for true emergencies, reduce overtime hours and, if this were presented as a way to offer help to our police force instead of fear-mongering."
Ward 3 Councilmember Alison Petrone said she appreciates the emails and calls from people regarding the conversation the city will have tonight.
Ward 4 Councilmember Lee Hall highlighted the importance of public transit in tonight's budget discussion, as the city reaches the end of a transit study it is has been conducting. She said tomorrow is the final opportunity to participate and encouraged those who are willing to participate to attend.
Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman said she hopes for civil discourse and thanked people for participating in the conversation.
Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman said, in his eight years of city council, he would see only one or two people attend. He said last year's budget meeting was the first time he has seen crowds of participants, and he is glad to see people joining the conversation today.
"One of the main reasons I became interested in city government was because anybody can come down to City Hall and get up at that podium, and speak to their government," Holman said. "And that doesn't exist at the state and federal level, there's no public podium that you can sign up to speak at. City Hall is where the public has the most impact."
6:36 p.m.
The city proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth in the city of Norman with a unanimous vote. Norman Mayor Breea Clark said a Juneteenth Festival will take place on the day at Reaves Park to mark the historic event.
"Juneteenth is an important opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions the Black community has made and continues to make," Clark said.
4 p.m.
Members of Unite Norman and supporters of the Norman Police Department filled up City Hall, causing city officials to refrain from allowing anyone into the building beyond those who signed up to speak, according to the Transcript.
Original Post:
The Norman City Council is meeting to consider and adopt the FYE 2022 budget and amendments made by council members.
A preview of the meeting's agenda is available here, and live updates will be provided in this piece throughout the night.
