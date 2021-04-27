You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: Norman city council considers FYE 2022 budget

ncc2/9meeting

A screenshot of the Norman City Council meeting on Feb. 09, 2021.

The Norman City Council will hold the first public hearing of the FYE 2022 budget, as well as a proclamation declaring May 2021 as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, in its April 27 meeting. Follow along for more updates. 

8:45 p.m.: The council moved to open the first public hearing on the city's FYE 2022 proposed operating and capital budgets. A second public budget hearing is slated for May 25, Norman's director of finance Anthony Francisco said. 

According to a presentation from Francisco, the city expects $284,979,608 in total revenues and $249,358,192 in total expenditures. Francisco said the main expenditures are for services that go directly to Norman residents. 

Norman resident Stephen Ellis questioned the need for a 35 percent increase in the internal services portion of the police department's budget, comparing it to a 20 percent increase in the internal services portion of the general budget.

Studley said last year's police budget discussion was based around reassigning money to community-based policing alternatives, but she didn't see money allocated to that in this year's budget. 

Multiple community members encouraged the council to consider the creation of mobile crisis response teams, as was discussed in budget talks last year

One community member said there's no need to "defund the police" further as Norman already has only one police officer for every 742 residents, while Moore has one police officer for every 646 residents. 

Several community members also called for funding of municipal broadband, citing the burden internet bills pose for residents struggling financially. 

Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman said she also questioned the absence of community outreach in the budget, but said the police budget is contingent on a pending Norman Fraternal Order of Police contract. 

State Bill 825, which Gov. Kevin Stitt wrote would make "defunding the police" more difficult, is "really just for show," Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman said. 

Ward 3 Councilmember Alison Petrone said despite any pending litigation, the council should find a way to fund policing alternatives. 

The council closed the public hearing and entered a time for miscellaneous discussion. After the time for discussion, the council adjourned the meeting. 

8:37 p.m.: The council unanimously approved the development of a medical marijuana dispensary at 3001 36th Avenue NW. 

7:59 p.m.: The council unanimously approved agenda items 29-30 regarding land use and development.

The council also unanimously passed items 31-32, approving the use of 309 South Peters Avenue for a new business, Levity Breakfast House. Jon Hunnel, one of the restaurant's owners, said the development will allow for the preservation of a 100-year old house. 

7:35 p.m.: The council moved to open a public hearing for consideration of a proposed second-year action plan for the 46th-year Norman community development block grant application. This application will be sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and includes the 2021 HOME program for a total of $1,358,303. 

CDGB/Grants manager Lisa Krieg said if the council approves the second-year action plan, grant funds will be available July 1. 

The council moved to close the public hearing, and it also unanimously passed the action plan. 

7:22 p.m.: The council unanimously passed various routine items 9-27, regarding departmental reports and city utilities. 

7:17 p.m.: The council unanimously approved a proclamation recognizing May 2021 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Norman. 

7:14 p.m.: The council unanimously approved a proclamation recognizing the week of May 2 through May 8, 2021, as International Compost Awareness Week in Norman. 

7:07 p.m.: The council unanimously approved a proclamation recognizing May 2021 as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Norman. 

Joseph Thai, OU College of Law professor, and Qiong Wang, founder of the Share and Grow Association, thanked the council for approving the proclamation. 

6:38 p.m.: Ward 1 Councilmember Kate Bierman gave remarks in her last meeting on the council. Her position will be taken over by Social Injustice League founder Brandi Studley, who won the seat in a Feb. 9 election

"The next time Norman leads the way, the next time you try big things, I'll be here to support you," Bierman said. 

Ari Fife is the OU Daily assistant news managing editor and a junior journalism major minoring in international studies and political science.

