LatinArte in Norman holds vigil honoring victims of gender-based violence

Editor's note: This article contains mention of sexual assault and gender-based violence. Resources to report sexual assault are listed at the bottom of the article.
LatinArte in Norman, a local student organization dedicated to showcasing Latinx art, held a vigil for victims of domestic and gender-based violence Tuesday for International Women’s Day at The Unity Garden in the South Oval.
About 10 people attended the event to make signs and call for an end to violence toward women. Although their numbers were small, they repeatedly said that doesn’t mean they are small in support.
The main speaker of the event was Norma Lilia Ruiz Cruz, a business administration and management graduate student. She said the event was for all women who have faced abuse, no matter their ethnic background or age.
“Today we commemorate the women who have suffered gender-based violence, and whose families face impunity from several Latin American states, but also from other regions,” Ruiz Cruz said. “This event pays tribute to those who cannot tell their story anymore.”
Mandi Nyara, a pre-med and public health sophomore from South Africa, shared a story about a woman raped and murdered in her home country.
“A 20-year-old woman by the name of Uyinene Mrwetyana was found murdered and raped in a post office,” Nyara said. “So, it saddens me that each one of us could be a statistic at any point, regardless of what we wear, how we speak and where we come from. And it’s very sad that we live in a world where most people would rather believe the perpetrator as compared to the victim.”
Natalia Fabry, a creative media production junior, spoke about being an ally that’s against gender-based violence in any form.
“It’s okay to be the different one that’s protesting,” Fabry said. “It's okay to be the different one that is doing the good thing, even if your friends believe the contrary. That’s where it starts. If not, you're part of the problem.”
The event concluded with a minute of silence for the women who have been “forever silenced” by gender-based violence and those too scared to speak against their abusers.
For more information on reporting student, faculty or staff issues related to gender equity, harassment, sexual assault or misconduct and domestic violence, community members can visit the Institutional Equity Office’s website, email ieo@ou.edu or call 405-325-2215.
Community members can also contact the 24-hour reporting hotline with reports of bias, discrimination, harassment or misconduct. The hotline can be reached at 844-428-6531.
Additionally, OU Advocates is a confidential advocate and referral resource for sexual assault or misconduct issues for students, faculty or staff that can be contacted through their website or anytime at 405-615-0013.
