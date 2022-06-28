Lankford wins U.S. Senate seat Republican primary; Horn, Bollinger enter runoff election

Incumbent Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) will compete against the winner of the Democratic runoff between Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger, along with independent Michael L. Delaney in the Nov. 8 general election for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
Lankford was elected in 2014, and his campaign has focused on continuing his work to protect the Second Amendment, lower tax rates and finish the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Lankford is also anti-abortion.
Lankford is endorsed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) and the National Rifle Association.
Horn hopes to unite people regardless of their political affiliation if she is elected to the U.S. Senate in November. She supports reproductive rights, hopes to strengthen the education system, and increase accessible and affordable healthcare.
Horn also supports voting equity, immigration and gun reform, and bringing bipartisan representation to all government offices.
Bollinger hopes to “be a voice for all Oklahomans” if elected to the U.S. Senate. He supports abortion rights and hopes to expand access to quality and affordable healthcare if elected to the Senate. Bollinger also wants to fund and support public education by offering teachers the resources and control needed for their jobs.
The Associated Press called the race for Lankford 30 minutes following the closing of the polls.
The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.
