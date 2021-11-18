You are the owner of this article.
Julius Jones live updates: Gov. Kevin Stitt issues executive order granting clemency to Julius Jones

Governor Kevin Stitt (copy)

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on the OU sideline before the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl, Oct. 12, 2019. Stitt has yet to make a decision on Julius Jones' clemency after the state Pardon and Parole board recommended clemency in a 3-1 vote.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

This article will be updated as information becomes available.

2:50 p.m.

Williams announced via Twitter that Justice for Julius supporters will host a freedom vigil at 6 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center. 

Williams also tweeted that Jones gets to fight another day, stating that "where there is life, there is hope." 

2:29 p.m.

Madeline Davis-Jones, Jones' mother, issued a statement on behalf of the Jones family.  

Davis-Jones wrote that, for over 20 years, she has been "haunted" by the idea of watching her "baby boy" die in an execution chamber for "a murder that occurred when he was home with his family."

"I am grateful that after today's decision by the governor, that can no longer happen again," Davis-Jones said. "I still believe that every day Julius spends behind bars is an injustice, and I will never stop speaking out for him or fighting to free him. But today is a good day, and I am thankful to Governor Stitt for that."

2:09 p.m.

SGA Vice President Alex Gray tweeted she is thankful Jones will see another day. She wrote, however, that Jones is alive "not because of Kevin Stitt," but the "power of people of activism." 

1:21 p.m.

Rev. Don Heath, an Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty chair, wrote in a statement that Jones' commuted sentence is "a mixed blessing." He wrote the coalition is thankful Jones' life was spared, but it grieves that he will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

"That is also cruel and unusual," Heath wrote. "He’s only 41 years old and has spent 22 years in prison.  I hope that Julius’ family will find comfort in this decision. We are also disturbed that Gov. (Stitt) waited until four hours before the execution to make this announcement. He put Julius through the ordeal of a last meal and last sleepless night in prison. We hope that sometime in the near future that the death penalty will be abolished and Julius will be free.”

1:16 p.m.

The Jones family arrived at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary at 1:16 p.m., according to the McAlester News-Capital. 

Jones' sister, Antoinette Jones, spoke after arriving at McAlester in response to her brother's commuted sentence. She said she trusts the process and thanks God for giving her and her family the strength to walk forward. "This is not over," she said. 

1:06 p.m.

Kim Kardashian West thanked Stitt over Twitter for committing Julius' sentence to life without parole. She wrote that she spent most of her days on the phone with Jones in between family visitations and lawyer meetings. 

She wrote Jones refused anti-anxiety meds usually prescribed before executions because he said he has a clear conscience and did not want to be "drugged up."

12:54 p.m.

The Howell family issued a statement around 1 p.m., writing that they knew Stitt had a difficult decision to make and they take comfort that his decision "affirms the guilt of Julius Jones" and will not be eligible to apply or be considered for a commutation.

The Howells thanked everyone from the Oklahoma Attorney General's office, the Oklahoma Country District Attorney's Office and law enforcement agencies across the state.

"Julius Jones has forever changed our lives and the lives of his family and friends," the Howells wrote.

12:40 p.m.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor wrote in a 12:40 p.m. statement that the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General respects the statutory authority of Stitt, and he knows Stitt "believes" he has made the right decision. 

O'Connor wrote that although he appreciates Stitt's condition that Jones will "never be released from prison," he is "greatly disappointed" and feels the death penalty was "warranted" in Jones' case. He wrote the office's "hearts and prayers" are with the Howell family. 

12:38 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell tweeted that he knew how much time Stitt spent reviewing this case. He wrote he stands with him in his decision today. 

12:09 p.m.

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued Executive Order 2021-25 to commute the death sentence of Julius Jones to life without possibility of parole.

Justice for Julius Campaign Director Cece Jones-Davis responded to the news in a tweet, saying "he lives." 

Bass, Jones' attorney, wrote in a statement that Stitt took an "important step today towards justice and restoring public faith in the criminal justice system by ensuring that Oklahoma does not execute an innocent man." She wrote that although Jones' legal team would have liked to see Stitt adopt the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board's recommendation in full, they are grateful Stitt has prevented an "irreparable mistake." 

11:35 a.m.

Students at Norman North High School are walking out in support of Julius Jones. 

Students gathered and walked down Stubbeman Avenue, chanting "When I say Julius, you say Jones" and repeating the word "justice." 

11:20 a.m.

Senior United States District Judge Stephen Friot has referred the filed emergency motion in federal district court for an injunction to stay Jones' execution to Chief Judge Timothy DeGiusti. 

11:08 a.m.

The school district in Moore has told their students that anyone who walks out in support of Julius Jones will be suspended, according to The Black Times Oklahoma. 

Additional schools participating in walk outs include Booker T. Washington, Classen SAS, John Marshall, Harding Charter Prep, Northwest Classen High School, Star Spencer and Douglass High School, according to The Black Times Oklahoma. 

11:02 a.m.

Norman Police Department officers have blocked off Pickard Avenue near Norman High School as students exit the building in a walk out supporting Jones.

A crowd of students marched out of the school at 11:22 a.m. and took a knee at 11:27 a.m. on the football field. 

10:34 a.m. 

Students from Westmoore are walking out in support of Jones. Their principal is threatening suspension, according to The Black Times Oklahoma.

10:32 a.m.

Midwest City High School students walked out of class in support of Jones this morning. 

Students from Summit Middle School in Edmond, Oklahoma are also staging a walk out, according to KOKH. 

10:24 a.m. 

Attorneys for Julius Jones and other death row inmates have filed an emergency motion in federal district court for an injunction to stay Jones' execution, according to KOCO. 

9:54 a.m.

Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Stavros Lambrindis joined the European Union in requesting Stitt grant clemency to Jones. The Embassy of Greece tweeted that it "firmly opposes capital punishment." 

9:26 a.m.

As of 10:31 a.m. Wednesday, OU President Joseph Harroz has yet to comment on Jones' scheduled execution. 

9:06 a.m.

Amanda Bass, one of Jones' attorneys, issued a statement saying it is the hope of his legal team that Stitt will ensure Jones' execution will not go forward given the "many concerns about the execution process."

Bass wrote that thousands of people across Oklahoma have called on Stitt to prevent Jones' execution, and those who support his clemency "span the political and religious spectrum." She noted that high school students walked out of their classrooms yesterday to "express their horror" regarding this "irrevocable injustice." 

8:48 a.m.

Supporters of Jones are beginning to arrive outside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, according to the McAlester News-Capital.

Jabee Williams, an Oklahoma City-based rapper and friend of Jones, confirmed he is in McAlester at 8:55 a.m. to support Jones. 

8:38 a.m.

ABC News correspondent Mara Schiavocampo reported that Jones’ sister, Antoinette Jones, is the only family member who will witness his 4 p.m. scheduled execution.

8:05 a.m.

The McAlester Police Department set aside a roped off area for Jones supporters, who are expected to arrive this morning, near the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, according to the McAlester News-Capital.

7:35 a.m.

The city of McAlester has brought more barricades to place outside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, according to the McAlester News-Capital. 

At 7:42 a.m., an Oklahoma Highway Patrol bearcat also arrived outside the penitentiary, according to the McAlester News-Capital. 

7:15 a.m., Nov. 18

Oklahoma City Pastor Derrick Scobey, who met with Gov. Kevin Stitt's media team and general counsel on Julius Jones' behalf Tuesday, has been released from jail after being arrested outside the governor's mansion Wednesday evening, according to The Black Times Oklahoma.

4:29 a.m.

A prayer vigil will be held in McAlester near the front gate of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary at 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City. Vigils will also be held at the same time in Oklahoma City at the Holy Innocents Chapel and in Stillwater at St. Francis Xavier. 

Nov. 17

9:36 p.m.

As of 9 p.m.,  Jones lost his visitation and phone privileges. KOCO reporter Abigail Ogle spoke with Jones' attorney, Kelli Masters, who spoke with him Tuesday night, and included the transcripts of their interview.

8:20 p.m.

Protesters have dispersed outside the governor's mansion. Demonstrations are planned in McAlester and at the Capitol building tomorrow morning, hours before Jones is scheduled to be executed at 4 p.m.

7:25 p.m.

Oklahoma City Pastor Derrick Scobey, who met with Gov. Kevin Stitt's media team and general counsel on Julius Jones' behalf Tuesday, was arrested outside the governor's mansion, according to The Black Times Oklahoma.

4:07 p.m.

Justice for Julius supporters have started a press conference from the Capitol building. The livestream can be viewed here.

3:39 p.m.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights adopted a resolution granting "precautionary measures" to Julius Jones, urging the U.S. government to "adopt the necessary measures to protect the life and personal integrity of Julius Jones" and refrain from execution under methods that could constitute "cruel and inhumane treatment."

The petition was created by students in OU assistant professor Michelle Morais' international human rights course and submitted by the Justice for Julius campaign based on advice from Morais and her students.

Editor's note: This section was updated at 4:18 p.m. to clarify the petition was not submitted to IACHR by the students.

1:17 p.m.

Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks and senior safety Pat Fields spoke on Julius Jones at the OU football team's 11:50 a.m. press conference. 

"At the end of the day, he should be free just off of facts alone, just off the stuff we’ve seen and proven," Brooks said. "I’m praying he gets the decision that he needs and I’m praying for his family.”

Fields said the situation was "difficult" and that his primary focus has been "praying for justice."

"Whatever happens is supposed to happen because it’s God’s will. That’s really all we can focus on," Fields said. "Obviously, there’s gonna be a lot of emotions with it and a lot of different viewpoints on it, but I’ve just been leaving it to God and praying and taking it from that approach."

12:56 p.m.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to recommend clemency for Bigler Stouffer, who was convicted of the 1985 murder of Putnam City School teacher Linda Reaves, according to The Frontier.

Parole board members agreed they believe Stouffer is guilty, but expressed concerns about the method Oklahoma uses to conduct executions following the Oct. 28 execution of John Grant. Media witnesses said Grant "convulsed" numerous times during the execution and vomited on himself before dying.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow later spoke in a press conference to "clarify" the events of the execution with media members, asserting the execution proceeded without complications. AP reporter Sean Murphy said he has never seen an inmate vomit during execution in "about 14 executions."

11:52 a.m.

Students at Douglass High School have staged a walkout alongside numerous other OKC schools, according to KFOR.

11:36 a.m.

Walkouts in support of Julius Jones are being reported across the Oklahoma City Metro at Putnam City West, Putnam City North, Harding Charter Preparatory High School, the Classen School of Advanced Studies and others, according to News9.

Nov. 17, 11 a.m.

Students at Oklahoma City’s John Marshall high school began a walkout in support of Julius Jones around 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to KFOR.

Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield also spoke on Julius Jones’ case Wednesday morning during a press conference.

OU Dean of Students David Surratt tweeted at 9 a.m. in support of Jones, adding that "democracy is at stake" as Oklahomans await Stitt's decision.

Nov. 17, 9 a.m.

With just over 24 hours remaining until former OU student Julius Jones' scheduled execution, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has yet to take action on the state Pardon and Parole Board's clemency recommendation.

Jones — who was convicted of the 1999 murder of Paul Howell in 2002 — and his family have maintained his innocence for over 20 years. Supporters of the Justice for Julius movement, including Kim Kardashian-West and former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield, point to concerns about the method used in collecting evidence for the case and media bias created around it in court, influencing the judge's ruling. 

Today, the Justice for Julius campaign has amassed over 7,000 followers on Twitter. A change.org petition created by The Rev. Cece Jones-Davis has collected over 6.4 million signatures. 

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board has twice recommended Jones' sentence be commuted. On Sept. 13, the board voted 3-1 to commute the sentence to life with the possibility of parole. Stitt declined to make a decision following the vote, stating a clemency hearing would be a more appropriate process for gubernatorial action. On Nov. 1, the board again voted 3-1 to recommend clemency for Jones.

Clergy members from across the country and the European Union ambassador to the United States are some of those advocating for Stitt to adhere to the board recommendation and grant Jones clemency. Justice for Julius supporters have sat-in at the Capitol building for three days this week awaiting the decision.

