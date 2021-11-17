You are the owner of this article.
Julius Jones live updates: Gov. Kevin Stitt yet to announce clemency decision day before scheduled execution

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 4 min to read
Governor Kevin Stitt (copy)

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on the OU sideline before the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl, Oct. 12, 2019. Stitt has yet to make a decision on Julius Jones' clemency after the state Pardon and Parole board recommended clemency in a 3-1 vote.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

This article will be updated as information becomes available.

11:52 a.m.

Students at Douglass High School have staged a walkout alongside numerous other OKC schools, according to KFOR.

11:36 a.m.

Walkouts in support of Julius Jones are being reported across the Oklahoma City Metro at Putnam City West, Putnam City North, Harding Charter Preparatory High School, the Classen School of Advanced Studies and others, according to News9.

Nov. 17, 11 a.m.

Students at Oklahoma City’s John Marshall high school began a walkout in support of Julius Jones around 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to KFOR.

Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield also spoke on Julius Jones’ case Wednesday morning during a press conference.

OU Dean of Students David Surratt tweeted at 9 a.m. in support of Jones, adding that "democracy is at stake" as Oklahomans await Stitt's decision.

Nov. 17, 9 a.m.

With just over 24 hours remaining until former OU student Julius Jones' scheduled execution, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has yet to take action on the state Pardon and Parole Board's clemency recommendation.

Jones — who was convicted of the 1999 murder of Paul Howell in 2002 — and his family have maintained his innocence for over 20 years. Supporters of the Justice for Julius movement, including Kim Kardashian-West and former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield, point to concerns about the method used in collecting evidence for the case and media bias created around it in court, influencing the judge's ruling. 

Today, the Justice for Julius campaign has amassed over 7,000 followers on Twitter. A change.org petition created by The Rev. Cece Jones-Davis has collected over 6.4 million signatures. 

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board has twice recommended Jones' sentence be commuted. On Sept. 13, the board voted 3-1 to commute the sentence to life with the possibility of parole. Stitt declined to make a decision following the vote, stating a clemency hearing would be a more appropriate process for gubernatorial action. On Nov. 1, the board again voted 3-1 to recommend clemency for Jones.

Clergy members from across the country and the European Union ambassador to the United States are some of those advocating for Stitt to adhere to the board recommendation and grant Jones clemency. Justice for Julius supporters have sat-in at the Capitol building for three days this week awaiting the decision.

