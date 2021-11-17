Julius Jones live updates: Gov. Kevin Stitt yet to announce clemency decision day before scheduled execution

This article will be updated as information becomes available.
11:52 a.m.
Students at Douglass High School have staged a walkout alongside numerous other OKC schools, according to KFOR.
#breaking students at Douglass have walked out in support of #juliusjones. They are positioned at the corner of what appears to be NW 10th & MLK. @kfor https://t.co/CmPRDtInLe pic.twitter.com/FvJLtzNDuD— Patrick Spencer (@made4tv) November 17, 2021
11:36 a.m.
Walkouts in support of Julius Jones are being reported across the Oklahoma City Metro at Putnam City West, Putnam City North, Harding Charter Preparatory High School, the Classen School of Advanced Studies and others, according to News9.
Right now, students across the Oklahoma City metro are walking out of class in support of death row inmate Julius Jones. We've heard of walkouts at John Marshall, PC West, PC North, Classen SAS, Star Spencerand Harding Charter Preparatory High School. @ABRUTONTV w/ more tonight pic.twitter.com/u1Ys495mzJ— Storme Jones (@StormeJones) November 17, 2021
Nov. 17, 11 a.m.
Students at Oklahoma City’s John Marshall high school began a walkout in support of Julius Jones around 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to KFOR.
. @KFOR Chopper 4 is flying over John Marshall High School where students have walked out in protest of the pending execution of death row inmate Julius Jones. pic.twitter.com/hoCVa4meJm— Tara Blume (@tcblume) November 17, 2021
Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield also spoke on Julius Jones’ case Wednesday morning during a press conference.
Baker Mayfield teared up talking about Julius Jones, who will be executed in Oklahoma tomorrow on a murder conviction unless Gov. Kevin Stitt steps in to stop it. Baker has been a longtime advocate of Jones’ innocence. “Hopefully God can intervene…” pic.twitter.com/WCWO70hSo1— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 17, 2021
OU Dean of Students David Surratt tweeted at 9 a.m. in support of Jones, adding that "democracy is at stake" as Oklahomans await Stitt's decision.
The Oklahoma Pardon & Parole Board includes a committee duly appointed by the Governor & two gubernatorial judge appointees. This board has twice recommended clemency in the case of #JuliusJones after significant review & consideration. 1/2— Dr. David Surratt (@DrDavidSurratt) November 17, 2021
Nov. 17, 9 a.m.
With just over 24 hours remaining until former OU student Julius Jones' scheduled execution, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has yet to take action on the state Pardon and Parole Board's clemency recommendation.
Jones — who was convicted of the 1999 murder of Paul Howell in 2002 — and his family have maintained his innocence for over 20 years. Supporters of the Justice for Julius movement, including Kim Kardashian-West and former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield, point to concerns about the method used in collecting evidence for the case and media bias created around it in court, influencing the judge's ruling.
Today, the Justice for Julius campaign has amassed over 7,000 followers on Twitter. A change.org petition created by The Rev. Cece Jones-Davis has collected over 6.4 million signatures.
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board has twice recommended Jones' sentence be commuted. On Sept. 13, the board voted 3-1 to commute the sentence to life with the possibility of parole. Stitt declined to make a decision following the vote, stating a clemency hearing would be a more appropriate process for gubernatorial action. On Nov. 1, the board again voted 3-1 to recommend clemency for Jones.
Clergy members from across the country and the European Union ambassador to the United States are some of those advocating for Stitt to adhere to the board recommendation and grant Jones clemency. Justice for Julius supporters have sat-in at the Capitol building for three days this week awaiting the decision.
