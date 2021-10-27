You are the owner of this article.
Julius Jones, John Grant stays of execution reversed by U.S. Supreme Court

Julius Jones

Participants at the march in support of Julius Jones carry a banner, Oct. 16. 

 Taylor Jones/The Daily

This article was updated Oct. 28 at 2:46 p.m. to include the U.S. Supreme Court's updated decision.

The U.S. Supreme Court lifted the stay on Oklahoma evictions Thursday.

The decision comes one day after the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay in evictions and paves the way for John Grant's and Julius Jones' execution.

Jones’ execution was set for Nov. 18. Grant’s execution date was set for Oct. 28, and he was denied clemency. He was set to be the first person executed in the state after a botched execution in 2014. News 9 reporter Storme Jones wrote in a tweet the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office declined to comment on whether it would appeal the stay to the U.S. Supreme Court. 

Oklahoma judge Stephen Friot recently denied a stay of executions for five inmates, including Jones and Grant, on Oct. 25. Attorneys for the inmates argued they had an agreement with former Attorney General Mike Hunter to pause executions until the conclusion of a February 2022 trial challenging Oklahoma’s execution protocol. 

Jones’ clemency trial was set for Tuesday, but was postponed until Nov. 1 by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Monday night. State law dictates a death row inmate’s clemency trial must be scheduled no less than 21 days before their execution date. Jones’ sister Antoinette Jones said Monday the delay was “very concerning.” 

