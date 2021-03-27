Jillian Taylor named summer 2021 OU Daily editor-in-chief

On March 26, The OU Daily publications board selected Jillian Taylor to serve as The Daily’s summer editor-in-chief.
Taylor, a journalism sophomore who has served as a culture reporter, news reporter and news editor, first joined The Daily during her freshman year in 2019.
“I’m just excited to capitalize on the opportunity the summer provides to create community within our desks,” Taylor said. “The pandemic has taken a lot away from us community-wise, and so I’m excited — even if it’s just over Zoom — to connect with people and build relationships, so that when we enter the fall semester we’ll have strong desks that (are) ready to take on the fall and spring.”
Taylor said The Daily has been a “pivotal part” of her college experience, and she looks forward to serving the community that has served her, with a focus on expanding diversity within the newsroom.
“One of the things I’m really looking forward to is providing diversity training to our editors,” Taylor said. “I've already been speaking with Bliss Brown, who is a member of the GEC, and we're working to provide aspiring ally training to all of our staff members. I'm also looking forward to reaching out to some of the Gaylord multicultural organizations, just to see how we can serve the community better, especially because we serve such a diverse community.”
Taylor also hopes to make improvements to The Daily’s New to OU magazine to serve as a better resource for incoming freshmen, among the other opportunities she sees for the summer semester.
“I just have loved serving on the summer (staff) in previous years, and I know that it's an awesome opportunity for growth and learning,” Taylor said. “I'm looking forward to expanding on what I was taught and given during my summer, and just give an opportunity to reporters to grow and learn and also serve the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.