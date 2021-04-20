'It really came back to the students for me': Gateway to Belonging candidate for director discusses class vision

OU hosted a Monday webinar for the last director candidate for the new Gateway to Belonging class, set to launch in fall 2021.
The chair of the search committee and event host, Joshua Nelson, introduced Akilah Carter-Francique, the current executive director of the Institute for the Study of Sports, Society and Social Change at San Jose University. Nelson also said she has held positions at Prairie View A&M University and Texas A&M University.
Nelson said Carter-Francique has received degrees from the University of Houston and the University of Georgia, and was awarded the 2016 Black Student-athlete Leadership Award from the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement at the University of Texas. Carter-Francique discussed her plans for the new gateway course and ways to get rid of the “casual racism” on OU’s campus by providing students a sense of belonging.
This plan comes after an OU freshman's previous racist posts resurfaced on social media.
“The course is designed to promote a sense of belonging among first-year and transfer students, and I definitely want to bring that information to the (forefront),” Carter-Francique said. “When we talk about a sense of belonging, it's important because it provides students an opportunity to self-actualize. It works, in particular, during this time of their life and developing their sense of identity. They have the opportunity to express and acknowledge the benefits of equity, diversity and inclusion in these moments.”
Carter-Francique said the beginning of the curriculum will focus on teaching “cultural fluency” and how to understand people from differing cultural backgrounds.
“This is a course that has three main parts — one to build cultural fluency and understanding individual experiences and perspectives,” Carter-Francique said. “Part two of the course will be to understand the collective experiences and histories when we talk about belonging in the American context. Three will be building an inclusive community fostering informed citizenship. It's my goal to really work within this notion and begin to carry these ideas forward from a course perspective.”
Carter-Francique also discussed ways to get students involved in the building of the curriculum.
“I think what's helpful to know is again, that we are preparing students. We are using our platform of education as an opportunity to prepare students for the next stage in life,” Carter-Francique said. “We can utilize some of the technology to allow students to share their story, share their lived experience in these spaces in places, and then also to engage them in activities that are going to help us as a community, as instructors and as a university, understand who they are, while they're simultaneously learning about themselves.”
Another way the course would “put students first,” Carter-Francique said, would be the hiring of instructors who will communicate and support the students throughout the course.
“I found that even if (the instructor) didn't know the subject well and they put those students first, that builds a level of trust amongst those students, where they were able to open pathways of communication, and in opening those pathways of communication we could provide the instruction that those young people needed,” Carter-Francique said. “What we're looking for in sport could be very different from another field of study, (but) to kind of come together to find some commonalities of skill sets, of knowledge that are going to be necessary to support our students’ skill set, but at the same time support them in their learning.”
Carter-Francique said she hopes to receive this position because of her passion for students.
“It really came back to the students for me,” Carter-Francique said. “Wanting to work with young people to help them understand the beauty they are as an individual, to celebrate all of their identities, and to utilize all of themselves to include their education into being productive citizens, and finding a way to use their platform to give back to support to make a difference. For me, (that) is sort of the root of my being attracted to this position is to be able to work with young people and help them find their pathway and purpose.”
