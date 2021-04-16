'It is crucial for me and the international communities to do our parts': OU students to protest crisis in Myanmar

OU students will gather to protest the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar at 3 p.m. April 17 at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
The crisis began Feb. 1 when the Tatmadaw, or military, of Myanmar staged a coup against the National League for Democracy, despite the party winning the election convincingly. The Tatmadaw detained leaders of the ruling NLD party, censored the press, shut down the internet, closed banks, cut off global communication and announced a state of emergency, according to the BBC.
Don Nuam, a psychology senior from Myanmar, wrote in an email to The Daily that peaceful protestors in the country have been met with coordinated attacks by the Tatmadaw since April 15. Over 700 civilians have been killed, and about 3,000 have been detained by the police forces.
The protest will be the third rally since the coup, Nuam wrote. The protest was organized by Burmese community leaders in Oklahoma City and students from OU and the University of Central Oklahoma, and is backed by The Spero Project, a non-profit organization that provides aid to resettled refugees.
The rally will include speeches from members of the Burmese diaspora in the Oklahoma City area, a message from activists on the ground, poems in Burmese, chanting and fundraising for the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, a group formed in response to the Myanmar crisis.
“By unifying at the capitol steps, we hope to bring awareness to the humanitarian crisis currently transpiring in my motherland and call on our legislatures to restore democracy to Myanmar by co-sponsoring our bipartisan bills,” Nuam wrote.
Nuam also wrote that protesting is important to her because the same military regime forced her and her family to leave Myanmar in 2007. She encouraged students and other members of the community to take action.
“Though I did not understand the scope of Myanmar’s human rights issues before Feb. 1, watching the atrocities that are being committed nearly every day since the first day of the coup has made me understand why my family and I had to escape, but also to realize it could have easily been me protesting on the streets,” Nuam wrote. “(This) is why it is crucial for me and the international community to do our parts, and that includes attending these protests.”
Social distancing and masking will be enforced at the event, according to the event flyer.
