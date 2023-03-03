 Skip to main content
'It didn't feel real': Norman EF2 tornado damages OU student's 11-year-old family home

Uyen-Nhu Kristine Nguyen's Ceiling

A large crack in the ceiling of Uyen-Nhu Kristine Nguyen's home on Feb. 26.

 Photo provided by Uyen-Nhu Kristine Nguyen

The wind howled and pushed against the windows as the lights went out, plunging the house into darkness. Uyen-Nhu Kristine Nguyen and her family scrambled to find shelter, not knowing that a decision her father made nearly 11 years ago would end up saving their lives. 

Nguyen, a pre-med biochemistry senior at OU, experienced tornadoes before but had never been directly impacted by one until an EF2 tornado touched down in East Norman on Feb. 26.

Before moving to Norman, Nguyen lived in Moore next to the neighborhood that was hit by a historic EF5 tornado resulting in 46 deaths and thousands of homes lost on May 3, 1999. 

"We've come pretty close (to being hit), but it's always been like tornado-adjacent and not actually tornadoes," Nguyen said. 

When Nguyen’s family heard that tornadoes were in the forecast for Sunday night, she didn't take it seriously. Tornado watches are very common in Oklahoma, so she didn't think it was anything to be worried about. 

Nguyen had an assignment due at midnight and joked with her classmates that she was going to turn in the assignment on time even if the tornado hit her home. 

After turning in the assignment, Nguyen said the music playing through her headphones switched to Carrie Underwood, reminding her of the song "Blown Away."

"Wouldn't it be so funny if the tornado came by right now?" Nguyen thought. 

Then, the sound of the tornado sirens pierced through her headphones. 

Nguyen walked out of her bedroom and her mother told her to prepare to take shelter. Nguyen walked casually back to her room to pack a bag, but by the time she was done, the sirens had shut off. 

Nguyen texted her friend Bano, who texted back that he was in a tornado shelter. 

"The sirens turned off, btw," Nguyen texted back. 

"I'm not a guy that takes chances," Bano responded. 

"I do," Nguyen texted. 

That's when the wind picked up and the lights started flickering, Nguyen said. The sirens started again, and Nguyen’s family tried going to their tornado shelter in the garage, but Nguyen's car was parked over it. 

They decided their best option was to take shelter in the closet under the stairs, so Nguyen and her mother started clearing out the luggage that was crammed into the small space. 

In that moment, Nguyen said she was worried about making sure her mother, who had been admitted into the hospital last month, was safe. 

"My first thought was, ‘Where can I shove my mom so that she's safe?’ And then, the second thought was, ‘How can we be more efficient about getting to safety right now?" Nguyen said.

Nguyen said they heard glass breaking, but the wind died down, so they thought it would be safe to go into the tornado shelter. She grabbed her keys to move her car and by the time they got down into the shelter, the sirens stopped. 

When Nguyen and her family went back inside of the house, they realized the tornado didn't miss them this time, like it had in the past.  

Six minutes had passed since Nguyen texted Bano "I do," when she felt that the tornado threat was not serious. Six minutes for Nguyen's mentality to change completely.

After the tornado passed, Bano texted, "you ok?"

"Nope," Nguyen responded. 

At least seven tornadoes touched down during Sunday night's severe weather outbreak across Oklahoma, resulting in 12 weather-related injuries and widespread damage to several homes and structures.

