'It didn't feel real': Norman EF2 tornado damages OU student's 11-year-old family home

The wind howled and pushed against the windows as the lights went out, plunging the house into darkness. Uyen-Nhu Kristine Nguyen and her family scrambled to find shelter, not knowing that a decision her father made nearly 11 years ago would end up saving their lives.
Nguyen, a pre-med biochemistry senior at OU, experienced tornadoes before but had never been directly impacted by one
until an EF2 tornado touched down in East Norman on Feb. 26.
Before moving to Norman, Nguyen lived in Moore next to the neighborhood that was hit by
a historic EF5 tornado resulting in 46 deaths and thousands of homes lost on May 3, 1999.
"We've come pretty close (to being hit), but it's always been like tornado-adjacent and not actually tornadoes," Nguyen said.
When Nguyen’s family heard that tornadoes were in the forecast for Sunday night, she didn't take it seriously. Tornado watches are very common in Oklahoma, so she didn't think it was anything to be worried about.
Nguyen had an assignment due at midnight and joked with her classmates that she was going to turn in the assignment on time even if the tornado hit her home.
After turning in the assignment, Nguyen said the music playing through her headphones switched to Carrie Underwood, reminding her of the song "Blown Away."
"Wouldn't it be so funny if the tornado came by right now?" Nguyen thought.
Then, the sound of the tornado sirens pierced through her headphones.
Nguyen walked out of her bedroom and her mother told her to prepare to take shelter. Nguyen walked casually back to her room to pack a bag, but by the time she was done, the sirens had shut off.
Nguyen texted her friend Bano, who texted back that he was in a tornado shelter.
"The sirens turned off, btw," Nguyen texted back.
"I'm not a guy that takes chances," Bano responded.
"I do," Nguyen texted.
That's when the wind picked up and the lights started flickering, Nguyen said. The sirens started again, and Nguyen’s family tried going to their tornado shelter in the garage, but Nguyen's car was parked over it.
They decided their best option was to take shelter in the closet under the stairs, so Nguyen and her mother started clearing out the luggage that was crammed into the small space.
In that moment, Nguyen said she was worried about making sure her mother, who had been admitted into the hospital last month, was safe.
"My first thought was, ‘Where can I shove my mom so that she's safe?’ And then, the second thought was, ‘How can we be more efficient about getting to safety right now?" Nguyen said.
Nguyen said they heard glass breaking, but the wind died down, so they thought it would be safe to go into the tornado shelter. She grabbed her keys to move her car and by the time they got down into the shelter, the sirens stopped.
When Nguyen and her family went back inside of the house, they realized the tornado didn't miss them this time, like it had in the past.
Six minutes had passed since Nguyen texted Bano "I do," when she felt that the tornado threat was not serious. Six minutes for Nguyen's mentality to change completely.
After the tornado passed, Bano texted, "you ok?"
"Nope," Nguyen responded.
At least seven tornadoes touched down during
Sunday night's severe weather outbreak across Oklahoma, resulting in 12 weather-related injuries and widespread damage to several homes and structures.
Francis Tabler's pictures
Francis Tabler's pictures after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Flipped car
OU Caf employee's flipped car after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Resident
Resident after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Power line repair
Power line repair on 12th Avenue Southeast after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Statue covered in insulation
Statue covered in insulation after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
OnCue
OnCue gas station off Highway 9 and Classen Blvd. after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Road closed sign
Road closed sign on Imhoff Road after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Damaged house
Damaged house after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Unmoved Bible
The Holy Bible sitting on the countertop after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Toy car
Toy car after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Trees covered in insulation
Trees covered in insulation after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Georgia O'Keeffe poster
Georgia O'Keeffee poster after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Tree branch
Tree branch after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Damaged house
Damaged house after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Destroyed building
Destroyed building after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Pink bike
Pink bike after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Destroyed house
Destroyed house after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Francis Tabler's home
Francis Tabler's home after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Destroyed house
Destroyed house after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Curb
Curb painted with an interlocking OU after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
OU Caf employees' house
OU Caf employees' house after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Palmer Scott's home
OU law student Palmer Scott's home after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Street sign
Street sign after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Rachel Vishanoff and Sitara Richter-Addo
Red Dirt Collective workers, Rachel Vishanoff and Sitara Richter-Addo, after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Palmer Scott's home
OU law student Palmer Scott's home after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Destroyed house
Destroyed house after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Chess set
Chess set after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Palmer Scott's home
OU law student Palmer Scott's home after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Lodged dry wall
Lodged dry wall after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Destroyed house
Destroyed house after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Pinball machine
Pinball machine after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Destroyed house
Destroyed house after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Destroyed house
Destroyed house after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Destroyed house
Destroyed house after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Fallen brick wall
Fallen brick wall after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Norman residents
Norman residents Nyky Wilson, Michelle Drake, Olivia Drake and Lori Pope after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Closet
Closet after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Unmoved Bibles
Unmoved Bibles after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Francis Tabler's home
Francis Tabler's home after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Destroyed house
Destroyed house after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
"Honor and Bravery"
A United States army statue after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
OnCue
OnCue gas station off Highway 9 and Classen Blvd. after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
OnCue
OnCue gas station off Highway 9 and Classen Blvd. after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Power Lines
A construction worker next to the a power line after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
OnCue
OnCue gas station off Highway 9 and Classen Blvd. after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Workers
Workers after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Homeowner
Homeowner during an interview after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Flipped Car
A flipped car after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Trees
Trees knocked down after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Norman resident
Norman resident handing water after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Red Dirt Collective
Red Dirt Collective workers after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Backyard
A backyard after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Homeowner
A homeowner during an interview after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Damaged house
Damaged house after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Backyard
A backyard after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Car
A car suffered damage after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Residents
Residents move furniture after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Residents
Local residents after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Backyards
The backyard of homes after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Living Room
A living room of a home after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
House
A house suffered damage after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Destroyed house
Destroyed house after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Kitchen
The kitchen of a home after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Norman residents
Norman residents after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
Surveyors
Surveyors after a tornado touched down in Norman Sunday night on Feb. 27.
