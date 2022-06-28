Incumbent Tom Cole wins Republican nomination for District 4 House seat

Incumbent Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) will compete against Mary Brannon for another term in the U.S. House of Representatives, unofficial results show.
Cole has served as the District 4 seat since 2002 and is the longest-serving Native American in the U.S. House. On his campaign website, Cole said he supports the Second Amendment, national security and holds an anti-abortion stance.
Brannon was the only Democrat in the race, therefore not facing a primary election. She has lost in the general election to Cole during the past two election cycles. Her campaign website lists her priorities as healthcare for veterans and improvements to social security.
The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.