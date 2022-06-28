 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Incumbent Tom Cole wins Republican nomination for District 4 House seat

  • Updated
  • 0
Tom Cole wins Republican nomination

Rep. Tom Cole speaks at a town hall meeting at the National Weather Center, Aug. 19, 2019. 

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Incumbent Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) will compete against Mary Brannon for another term in the U.S. House of Representatives, unofficial results show.  

Cole has served as the District 4 seat since 2002 and is the longest-serving Native American in the U.S. House. On his campaign website, Cole said he supports the Second Amendment, national security and holds an anti-abortion stance.

Brannon was the only Democrat in the race, therefore not facing a primary election. She has lost in the general election to Cole during the past two election cycles. Her campaign website lists her priorities as healthcare for veterans and improvements to social security. 

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments