Incumbent Republican James Lankford faces 3 challengers for U.S. Senate seat

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford (R) will be challenged by three other candidates in the Nov. 8 elections.
Madison Horn (D), Kenneth Blevins (L) and Michael Delaney (I) will compete for Lankford’s seat, which he has held since 2015. An incumbent senator in Oklahoma has not been unseated since 1968, when former Oklahoma senator Mike Monroney (D) lost to Henry Bellmon (R).
James Lankford (R)
Lankford was elected in 2015 after Tom Coburn (R) resigned following a cancer diagnosis. Previously, Lankford represented Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District from 2011-15 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Before he joined the House, he was the director of student ministry for the Baptist Convention of Oklahoma and the director of the Falls Creek Youth Camp, according to his campaign site.
Lankford’s campaign team did not respond to interview requests from the OU Daily before publication.
Lankford hopes to reduce the national debt and adjust the federal tax code, according to his website. His site reads the national debt was worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He plans to reduce the national debt by decreasing federal spending by focusing on long-term benefits, according to his campaign site.
“It is past time for our generation to sacrifice for the next generation and start solving our debt problems,” the website reads.
Additionally, the website lists foreign policy, gun rights, education, climate change and border security as other key issues for Lankford.
Lankford’s senate page also reads he is concerned about border security and gun rights.
The website reads that Lankford blocked the creation of a U.S. Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement overflow facility in Oklahoma and introduced a bill that would stop settlements between the federal government and separated families.
His senate page also reads that he supports enforcing established gun control laws instead of proposing new ones. It adds that he is opposed to universal background checks, a practice that would ensure all gun sales, including those from private sellers, require a background check on the purchaser.
According to both his senate page and his campaign website, Lankford is also dedicated to preventing abortion from being legalized. Neither specify if he supports exceptions in the case of medical emergencies, incest or rape.
Madison Horn (D)
Horn previously worked in cybersecurity at both startup companies and global organizations, according to her campaign website.
In an interview with OU Daily, Horn said her time in cybersecurity is the foundation of many of her key policy beliefs, including international security from cyberattacks and the need to strengthen small communities through technology.
She said working in cybersecurity showed her that hacking and extremist groups utilize disinformation to sway elections. Horn said a lack of policy, both nationally and globally, to regulate the spread of disinformation would be one of her main priorities in the Senate.
“I have a real passion to bring my experience with technology at a global level to ensure that we are evolving our foreign policy to actually meet the needs and demands of 21st century,” Horn said.
She also said improving technological infrastructure for small and rural communities is vital to improving education and the economy. She said a lack of secure and reliable WiFi, for example, can put students behind when it comes to learning about computers, cybersecurity and engineering.
Improving technological infrastructure and education in rural communities would be a gateway to providing incentives to larger corporations to establish places to work in rural areas, Horn said.
“We’re experiencing such a large gap of people that are trained in this industry,” Horn said. “Our education system hasn’t evolved to teach about the jobs we’re actually demanding.”
Horn also said she is concerned with health care at a national level, particularly reproductive health care in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned.
“What we are seeing is a huge government overreach basically stopping women’s right to choose,” Horn said. “My goal is to put the decision back in the hands of women.”
Horn said she is the right person for the Senate seat because she is from a small town in Oklahoma and is running for office with the purpose of representing Oklahomans.
“Our leaders are no longer running from a place of humility. They are leading with ego and an intent to serve themselves,” Horn said. “My intent and purpose is to serve others.”
Kenneth Blevins (L)
Blevins is a welder and pipefitter in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to his campaign website. In an interview with the OU Daily, he said his career choice has brought him insight to the needs of the average American that he wants to address in the U.S. Senate.
Blevins said he wants to establish a term limit for senators and representatives at the federal level. He proposed an eight-year limit on House representatives and a 12-year limit on senators to hold more government officials accountable.
“We could get more people willing to work for the people and not for their political parties,” Blevins said.
Additionally, Blevins said he would prioritize protecting the Second Amendment, if elected. He said the Founding Fathers established the amendment so people could defend themselves against both outside forces and their own government should it ever infringe on their rights.
“God forbid it ever come to that,” Blevins said. “I would much rather see us all vote … but it’s a good failsafe.”
Blevins also said he wanted to reduce government involvement in reproductive care. He said improved education on reproductive health and access to birth control could reduce the need for abortions.
“Personally, I’m pro-life. I would love it if there was no need for an abortion ever,” Blevins said. “But I also realize that there are circumstances that arise when sometimes those are necessary.”
Medical marijuana is also a key concern for Blevins, he said, adding that it has medical benefits for mental and physical health that are vital for some people. He said he wants it to be more accessible, particularly to veterans and military service members who need pain relief.
Blevins also said he is concerned about veteran mental health and would work toward improving the Department of Veteran Affairs through Congress. He said medical assistance for veterans currently puts them into a system that does not focus on each individual.
“If we’re going to be spending taxpayer dollars on healthcare, it should be for those who serve the country,” Blevins said. “(It should be for) those that came back with physical and emotional wounds that may never heal.”
Michael Delaney (I)
For most of his life, Delaney has worked in computer engineering, he said. He’s been a coder, a software developer and a database specialist, he said.
Delaney said his knowledge about software allows him to understand what can be done with the technological infrastructure in the U.S., particularly regarding health care.
Delaney said he would propose a universal information portal, which he said would make it easier for patients and doctors to access health information and communicate between providers.
“This can be done,” Delaney said. “I would debate any legislator with or without an (information technology) background on why this can be done.”
Delaney said he also strongly supports the idea of universal health care. He said insurance companies are currently businesses before they are health care providers and prioritize stock holders over patients. He said making health care a universal right would allow for equal access to vital medical treatment.
Delaney, self-described as a progressive independent on his campaign website, said he is also concerned with solidifying the concept of equal rights in the U.S., particularly for the 2SLGBTQ+ community.
He said he would push for the Equal Rights Amendment to be passed and modified to expand beyond equal treatment based on sex to include protections for gender identities and sexual orientations.
“I don’t care if a person is X, Y or Z,” Delaney said. “They still have these basic human rights, and they have to be codified in the Constitution.”
Delaney also said he is concerned about America’s current foreign policies, explaining the country’s continued attempts to spread democracy will fail because improvements are not being made within the U.S. first.
“There needs to be a reinvention of America’s foreign policy,” Delaney said.
Reforming the legal system is another priority for Delaney, he said. In its current state, it punishes those who need help more than anything else, Delaney said, adding he would like to adjust it so it is no longer overloaded with nonviolent drug cases that are prosecuted under laws established in the 1970s.
“(The laws) all need to either be thrown away or revamped with some humanity and intelligence ingrained,” Delaney said.
Additionally, Delaney said he would spend his time stopping the spread of disinformation, tightening gun control laws and making voting more accessible.
The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.
