Incumbent Lucas wins Republican nomination, faces Ross in general election

  • Updated
  • 0
Vote here sign

A sign telling passerby that they can vote in this polling station for the 2020 United States Presidential election on Nov. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Incumbent Rep. Frank D. Lucas will face Democrat Jeremiah A. Ross to represent Oklahoma’s Congressional District 3 in the U.S. House in the November general elections, unofficial results show. 

Lucas’ campaign focuses on securing the country’s southern border, supporting the U.S. military and lowering taxes. Lucas hopes to improve the economy by lowering taxes and increasing jobs, according to his campaign website

Lucas also believes the world has become “increasingly dangerous” and supports increased funding for the military, especially the Air Force. Lucas also hopes to solve the national debt. 

Lucas received 60.85 percent of the vote. 

Ross, the only Democrat in the race, does not have a campaign website or social media. 

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal

