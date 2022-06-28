 Skip to main content
Incumbent Bice wins Republican nomination, faces Harris-Till, Frosch in general election

  • Updated
  • 0
Stephanie Bice

Oklahoma Rep. Stephanie Bice in attendance during the inauguration ceremony of OU's 15th President Joseph Harroz on Sept. 17.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Incumbent Stephanie Bice will face Democrat Joshua Harris-Till and independent David Frosch in the November general election, seeking her second term as U.S. Representative in Oklahoma’s 5th District, per unofficial results. 

Bice promises to defend the Second Amendment, support the oil and gas industry, reform immigration and border security policies, and promotes her anti-abortion stance on her campaign website

During her first term in the House, Bice voted against impeaching former President Donald Trump twice, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the Build Back Better Act, while voting in favor of the SAFE Banking Act of 2021 and COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

Bice recieved 67.98 percent of the vote according to unofficial results.

Harris-Till, a community advocate, was the only Democrat to seek the party’s nomination. He promotes creating better jobs with livable wages, addressing student debt and healthcare reform on his campaign website.

Frosch is the only independent registered for the election, saying on his Facebook page that he aims to expand Medicare coverage, implement free college, enforce a $15 minimum wage, protect the Second Amendment and legalize marijuana.  

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal

