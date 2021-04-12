'I hope we can use this as an opportunity to open students' eyes': OU architecture graduate student creates petition to renovate Towers

An OU student started a petition on Facebook asking OU to renovate the Towers instead of constructing a new facility.
Connor Hopper, an architecture graduate student, said he created the petition because in the past, OU has done “a very good job” in getting construction projects certified by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, which promotes sustainable construction practices. Hopper said he believes the university is capable of applying the same sustainable ethics on the renovation of the towers.
Hopper said he’s made attempts to contact President Joseph Harroz through letters about the issue, but hasn’t received a response.
“Not many people know, but the amount of construction waste that goes to the landfill is six times the amount of plastic,” Hopper said. “So, the building and construction industries are a very influential cause in landfill waste and climate change, and if we’re going to combat climate change and promote sustainability and environmentalism, I think (the renovation of the towers) makes sense and it aligns with OU values (to do) a renovation of the dorms instead of sending (them) into the landfill.”
Hopper added other OU renovation processes, such as the Union and the Bizzell Memorial Library, have been successful.
“The Bookmark is the big spot to study on campus, and there's no reason a renovation to the towers wouldn't be just as successful,” Hopper said.
In an email to The Daily, Director of Marketing and Communications Amy Buchanan said as the university is expected to provide premier on-campus freshman housing, it will continue with the decision to enact a multi-year Freshman Housing Master Plan to replace the “aging” Adams, Couch, and Walker Towers.
“A primary goal of the Master Freshman Housing Plan is to create smaller communities within the suite of OU Housing options that are simply not possible with the current layout of the Towers,” Buchanan wrote in the email. “The university also intends for the replacements to be at least LEED Silver buildings, similar to the Residential Colleges, building with sustainability in mind. With this approach, OU is planning for the future to help meet and accommodate student needs for years to come.”
Hopper said one of Hopper’s previous architecture classes first made him aware of the construction waste issue. He said he learned how architects’ constructions have “a really big impact” on combating climate change, promoting environmentalism by constructing sustainable buildings and fighting for clean air policies.
He said it would be “super easy” for OU to solve the current issues with the towers since he said the heating and air conditioning in the dorms are package units, which he said means each individual room has a unit in the window that could be popped out and replaced.
Since there has been notable “progress in the world” to build with sustainability and keep environmental issues in mind with new constructions, Hopper said OU’s campus should be no different.
“I think it’s important that we recognize what we can do as individuals to (instead of the) plastic straw, to use a reusable straw (and) reusable water bottles,” Hopper said. “We need to hold higher-ups accountable as well, OU should also be looking at ways they can (implement) environmentalism with the facilities … I hope we can use this as an opportunity to open students’ eyes to opportunities in the construction industry to be environmentally sustainable in our daily practices.”
