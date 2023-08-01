 Skip to main content
Griffin Memorial Hospital to relocate from Norman to Oklahoma City to accommodate expansion

Norman City Council chamber during the Norman City Council meeting on Feb. 28.

Griffin Memorial Hospital will be moving from Norman to Oklahoma City after over a century of providing mental health services to patients.

Originally named Central State hospital, Griffin Memorial Hospital began serving patients in 1915. The institution was renamed in 1953 after then-supervisor Dr. David Griffin. The new hospital is expected to be built in 2026. 

According to The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health, Griffin is in need of a bigger facility that can provide a more expansive reach to better accommodate mental health patients in Oklahoma. The new building would increase the number of beds from 120 to 330 while adding an additional 223 job positions.  

The sale of the current Griffin property is estimated to be $50 million, which will be used to help fund the total relocation funds estimated at $137 million. The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health will contribute $89.5 million to help reach the total sum, with assistance from Oklahoma County and private donors. 

In an effort to fund Griffin's relocation the state plans to sell several of its leased properties to the city such as: Griffin Park, Sutton Wilderness Trail Park and Frances Cate Park. The Norman City Council will discuss potential land purchases in an executive session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

