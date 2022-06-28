 Skip to main content
Grace, Walters enter Republican runoff for state superintendent; winner to face Nelson in general elections

April Grace and Ryan Walters will compete in a runoff for the Republican candidacy for Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction. The winner will face off against Democrat Jena Nelson in the November general elections.

The current superintendent, Joy Hofmiester, is running in the Nov. 8 election for Oklahoma Governor against current Gov. Kevin Stitt.

April Grace has over 30 years of education experience, and is well known for her successes as a superintendent for Shawnee Public Schools. Grace wants to “reimagine, redesign and redefine” Oklahoma Education, if elected. 

Ryan Walters has endorsements from Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Oklahoma) and former Oklahoma Governor and current chairman for the OU Board of Regents Frank Keating. He wants to get rid of critical race theory teaching in schools and get Oklahoma learning back to a better place, if elected. 

Nelson has more than 16 years of experience as an educator. She recognizes the hardships teachers are facing in Oklahoma today. She wants to give more money to schools and teachers to keep them from going to other states with higher pay.

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.

