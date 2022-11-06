Gov. Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmesiter debate education, tribal sovereignty ahead of gubernatorial election

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will face Democrat Joy Hofmeister, Libertarian Natalie Bruno and independent candidate Ervin Yen in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
Kevin Stitt (R)
Stitt’s campaign team denied an interview request from OU Daily and failed to answer questions via email before the publication’s deadline.
In an inaugural conversation with Stitt hosted by The Leadership and Policy Center for Thriving Schools and Communities at OU, Stitt said Oklahoma is first in the region for teacher pay, according to the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency. This ranking accounted for cost of living and taxes.
According to the National Education Association, Oklahoma ranks 34th in the nation for average teacher salary and 39th for average teacher starting salary.
During the conversation, Stitt noted House Bill 4388, which was signed in May and dedicated some lottery profits for salary increases. He also spoke about House Bill 4387, which was not passed and would have offered advanced certification levels to prompt pay raises for highly qualified educators.
Senate Bill 1647 would provide tax-payer dollars to families to send a student to private schools or charter schools instead of their local public schools. Stitt said during the inaugural conversation that education savings accounts, also known as vouchers, are important for the future of Oklahoma education.
While the bill failed, Stitt said vouchers would not affect rural areas of Oklahoma because there aren’t options in those areas for other schooling. However, according to the Washington Post, the school-choice model could siphon away critical funding for rural schools.
Stitt also said during the conversation that ESAs would inspire more innovation and encourage new charter and private schools to be built in the state.
In an article by State Impact Oklahoma, several students and parents said the voucher would not benefit them, but instead would take away much-needed money from public school funding.
Stitt’s campaign website reads that he ensures Oklahoma is the best place for business ventures and that new jobs are constantly being created. The website touts various business statistics in Oklahoma such as ranking first in the nation for lowest cost to do business, third in lowest cost of living and third lowest unemployment rate.
During a gubernatorial debate, Stitt said he wouldn’t decriminalize marijuana when asked about State Question 820, which would make recreational marijuana use for those 21 years and older legal.
On abortion, Stitt said during the debate he believes life begins at conception, but there are exceptions being left to healthcare professionals, such as when the mother’s life is at risk or in instances of rape or incest that have been reported to law enforcement.
House Bill 4327 allows for abortions if the mother’s life is at risk or in cases of rape or incest. However, Oklahoma’s criminal statutes make no exceptions for rape or incest.
Regarding McGirt v. Oklahoma, the Supreme Court case dealing with tribal sovereignty and jurisdiction within the state's boundaries, Stitt said that all Oklahomans are under the same laws, adding the case’s new ruling was “common sense.” Stitt said there should be a belief in Oklahoma’s rule of law and the ability to prosecute all crimes in the same manner without the restrictions of tribal sovereignty.
Joy Hofmeister (D)
Hofmeister’s campaign team denied an interview request from OU Daily and failed to answer questions via email before the publication’s deadline.
Hofmeister has served as the Oklahoma state superintendent since 2015 and switched parties from Republican to Democrat in October 2021 when she announced her run for governor.
Her campaign website reads school vouchers are “rural school killers,” and that her priorities, if elected, are solving the teacher shortage, partnering with parents by creating a Governor’s Parent Advisory Council, supporting students’ mental health and wellness, extending care and learning opportunities by leveraging public grants and private partnerships to increase access to child support and preparing the workforce of the future.
In the debate with Stitt, Hofmeister said Oklahoma needs more properly trained teachers to meet the needs of students to combat the ongoing teacher shortage. She also said Oklahoma is among the lowest in education in the country when it comes to teacher pay and per-student spending.
On legalizing recreational marijuana, Hofmeister said she’s uncertain about where she stands on the issue.
On abortion, Hofmeister said it is a decision that should be left to patients and healthcare providers.
“I am personally pro-life, but I haven't walked in every woman's shoes,” Hofmeister said during the debate. “(Stitt) has signed and invited the most extreme ban on abortion in this country."
Regarding McGirt v. Oklahoma, Hofmeister advocated for tribal sovereignty and said it allows for each tribe’s voice to be equally represented. Hofmeister was endorsed by the five largest tribes on Oct. 11, the first time the tribes have endorsed a gubernatorial candidate.
Hofmeister’s website reads she will eliminate “regressive” taxes on families, like grocery sales tax, and that she supports suspending taxes on gas sales until “sky-high” fuel prices decrease.
Her website also reads she will prioritize solving Oklahoma’s nursing shortage and work to lower the cost of prescription drugs for Oklahoma families.
If elected, Hofmeister will remove the restriction on local governments to raise the minimum wage and invest in entrepreneurs from diverse communities in Oklahoma, according to her website.
Natalie Bruno (L)
Bruno missed two scheduled interviews with OU Daily due to personal conflicts and failed to answer questions via email before the publication’s deadline.
Bruno’s campaign website reads that the state and the federal government need to “cease undermining tribal sovereignty.” It reads Oklahoma should respect the McGirt v. Oklahoma decision and tribal sovereignty.
Her website also reads she wants there to be fewer abortions, but she does not support making them illegal. She wrote the government has no place in healthcare choices and that banning abortions does not protect unborn babies.
“Banning abortion is an excuse people use to feel like they are taking care of an issue (unwanted pregnancies) without actually doing anything to really help the problem,” Bruno’s website reads.
She wrote that, if elected, she wants to focus on higher quality sex education, cheap over-the-counter birth control options available for purchase at groceries and drug stores without a prescription and “more accountability” for men.
Bruno’s website also reads that Oklahomans have the right to produce and consume recreational, medical or industrial marijuana. She wrote that the free cannabis market could boost Oklahoma’s economy in agriculture, energy, commerce and tourism.
Her website also reads that Oklahoma should expunge all marijuana-related crimes from citizens’ backgrounds and state records.
Bruno’s website reads that, if elected, she would work toward getting rid of the state board of education, which she wrote would save Oklahoma over $16 million dollars a year and “give the control back” to the school districts, teachers and parents.
Bruno wrote on her campaign site that Oklahoma can improve its criminal justice system through innovative police practices, addressing community and inmate mental health and focusing on violent crimes instead of victimless crimes.
Dr. Ervin Yen (I)
Yen is an anesthesiologist who represented Oklahoma’s 40th senate district as a Republican from 2014 to 2018.
In an interview with OU Daily, Yen said the decision to switch parties to independent stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic and the response from Republicans to end mask and vaccine mandates. He said he also stopped identifying with the Republican party when some of them spread false claims that former U.S. President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.
Yen said he is for expanding Medicaid because, as a doctor, it means more patients will be able to pay for their services, he said.
Yen said he opposes the overturning of Roe v. Wade. He said when someone has no brainwaves, their life is considered over. He said a fertilized egg has no brain activity and questioned why similar science isn’t applied to abortion laws.
Yen said the government should not interfere with a pregnant person’s decision to have an abortion. He said he believes it’s their right to choose in the first trimester.
“I'm sick and tired of extremists leading our state,” Yen said. “I don't like these far-right agendas and these far-left agendas.”
To address homelessness in Oklahoma, Yen said the answer is to fix education. He said neither Stitt nor Hofmeister have improved the state’s education.
He said teacher pay should increase “significantly” and that oil and gas revenue should be divided equally across the state to fund education.
“If we fix education, there are a zillion other things we fix, poverty, unemployment, the health of Oklahomans homelessness, incarceration,” Yen said. “If we fix education, we can entice Fortune 500 companies to come into Oklahoma.”
Yen said Oklahoma should abide by McGirt v. Oklahoma. He said, if elected, he’d hire a tribal liaison to assist his work with the tribes.
“I'm not worried about crime in Oklahoma increasing because of the McGirt decision,” Yen said. “The federal government and the tribes still have jurisdiction. It's not like all of a sudden crimes can be committed without any repercussions.”
Yen said voters should vote for him because he’s a “complex problem solver.”
The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.