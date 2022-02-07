Gov. Kevin Stitt discusses Oklahoma's economic standing, future of education in State of the State address

In his State of the State address Monday afternoon, Gov. Kevin Stitt praised Oklahoma’s economic standing, attacked the McGirt ruling and discussed the future of education for students and teachers.
This address marks the opening to the second joint session of the Oklahoma State Senate and House of Representations and the beginning of the fourth year of Stitt’s first term as governor. He is currently running for reelection, which will take place in November of this year.
Stitt outlined his four checkpoints that he believes will lead our state to become one of the top ten in the nation, including “driving hope” for Oklahomans, protecting resident’s ways of life, promoting business and giving taxpayers “more for their money.”
Stitt praised Education Secretary Ryan Walters for “fighting to put our students first” and keep schools open. In early January several Oklahoma school districts closed their doors to instruction, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Following the closure of the Mid-Del school district Jan. 11, Walters criticized the shutdown on Twitter, writing that closure should not be a district’s “first reaction.” He wrote that administrators acted out of fear instead of in the best interest of their students. Dr. Rick Cobb, the superintendent of Mid-Del Schools, responded to Walters, saying there was just not enough staff to hold classes.
“In Oklahoma, we listen to parents, because we know God gave kids to parents, not to the government,” Stitt said.
Stitt also mentioned the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, filed by Senator Pro Tem Greg Treat (R-Oklahoma City). This act would allow for state education funds to be dispersed among students instead of just through public or charter schools. In March 2021, Stitt signed Senate Bill 783, which allows students to transfer to any school district with an opening. The bill went into effect Jan. 1.
“It’s clear the status quo isn’t working. … We know education is not one-size-fits-all, and I pledge to support any legislation that gives parents more school choice because, in Oklahoma, we need to fund students, not systems,” Stitt said.
Stitt also said the state should focus on providing career paths that match students’ skills with jobs in their communities, including increasing apprenticeships in high school and other options that don’t require a college degree.
Citing the nursing shortage in the state, Stitt said universities should be rewarded for graduating students in critical fields like the medical field, adding that schools shouldn’t be turning away “qualified applicants” from their programs.
Oklahoma is ranked No. 47 in education. Stitt said that only 15 percent of high school graduates in Oklahoma are ready for college, adding that legislators have “tiptoed” around education for too long.
“Let’s tear down the silos between K-12, career techs and higher ed to train the next generation. Every student needs to be college-ready or career ready,” Stitt said.
To protect Oklahomans and their way of life, Stitt identified Oklahoma as a “proud law and order state.” He advocated for the support of officers and said depression and suicide do not discriminate by job title.
Stitt introduced the Oklahoma First Responders Wellness Division, a “peer-to-peer” system that can recognize early signs of trauma in an officer and recommend help. He added that the state should provide competitive pay and the “best training” to law enforcement and said a statewide training facility should be considered.
“Officers put their lives on the line every single day. The least we could do in return is provide them with the highest quality training,” Stitt said. “Other states may turn their backs on the blue, but as governor, I will always stand with those who protect and hold that thin blue line.”
Stitt’s third checkpoint focuses on making Oklahoma the “most business-friendly” state. Beyond attracting new companies, Stitt said creating jobs and growing the state’s economy plays a major part in the state’s economic success. He cited the expansion of the Tinker Air Force Base, adding anywhere from 6,000 to 10,000 jobs to the workforce in the next five years.
“Across the nation and here in our state, businesses are struggling to find the employees they need. We need more nurses, more teachers, more engineers. … Our state’s workforce needs to grow at the same pace as our businesses,” Stitt said.
Compared to when Stitt first took office, Oklahoma added more than 40,000 jobs as the employment rate dropped to just 2.3 percent, marking it as the state’s lowest in its history and the third-lowest in the nation.
“I want to praise my colleagues in the legislature for being fiscally conservative and responsible with taxpayer dollars. In the face of criticism, we stayed the course. We made smart decisions instead of going on a spending spree,” Stitt said.
The final checkpoint in Stitt’s plan focuses on the use of taxpayer dollars. He announced the launch of Transparent Oklahoma Performance, a website which allows Oklahomans to track budget progression on the state level.
Stitt also announced his request for the state legislature to raise the cap on Oklahoma’s savings account which, according to Stitt, has over $2 billion. He said the cap increase would bring the state financial security and allow for future “strategic investments” in areas like infrastructure.
“The future of our economy will depend on having a modern highway system that manages congestion and has reliable travel times. Let’s be bold. I’m calling to invest $13 billion in transportation over the next 10 years,” Stitt said.
Stitt encouraged legislatures to work together, saying that Oklahomas elected them to protect their rights and secure equal opportunity.
“Just because your life is fine, or your school is great, or your business is thriving, doesn’t mean we don’t have an obligation to make sure everyone has the same chance,” Stitt said. “We’re all here because we have a higher calling to do what’s right, not what’s easy.”
