 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frix, Brecheen enter Republican runoff for Oklahoma Congressional District 2

  • 0
Voting booths

Empty voting booths for the 2020 United States Presidential election on Nov. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Republican primary for Congressional District 2 will enter a runoff, with state Rep. Avery Frix and former state Rep. Josh Brecheen competing for the nomination in hopes of defeating Democrat Naomi Andrews and independent “Bulldog” Ben Robinson in the November general election. 

Brecheen is a former Oklahoma state senator, running on a platform based around border security, funding law enforcement and supporting Congressional term limits. He is anti-abortion and strongly supports the Second Amendment.

Frix, a state representative, lists his values as faith, family, freedom and firearms “in that order” on his campaign website. His priorities include “outlawing” abortion, banning critical race theory and advocating for the Second Amendment. 

Frix is a “long-time” supporter of the National Rifle Association and is “pro-Trump,” promising to fight “tirelessly” alongside former President Donald Trump in order to “rebuild” America. 

Brecheen had 13.75 percent of the vote, with Frix at 14.74 percent, per unofficial results. 

Andrews, Kingsley-Kleimann Group employee and mother of four, is the only Democrat in the race, automatically receiving the party’s nomination. She promises to defend tribal sovereignty and work with tribal governments on her campaign website

Former State Senator Robinson, the only independent who filed for this race, discussed in an interview with the Tahlequah Daily Press a need for campaign finance reform, bipartisanship and gun reform. Robinson does not have a campaign website or any official social media. 

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments