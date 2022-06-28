Frix, Brecheen enter Republican runoff for Oklahoma Congressional District 2

Republican primary for Congressional District 2 will enter a runoff, with state Rep. Avery Frix and former state Rep. Josh Brecheen competing for the nomination in hopes of defeating Democrat Naomi Andrews and independent “Bulldog” Ben Robinson in the November general election.
Brecheen is a former Oklahoma state senator, running on a platform based around border security, funding law enforcement and supporting Congressional term limits. He is anti-abortion and strongly supports the Second Amendment.
Frix, a state representative, lists his values as faith, family, freedom and firearms “in that order” on his campaign website. His priorities include “outlawing” abortion, banning critical race theory and advocating for the Second Amendment.
Frix is a “long-time” supporter of the National Rifle Association and is “pro-Trump,” promising to fight “tirelessly” alongside former President Donald Trump in order to “rebuild” America.
Brecheen had 13.75 percent of the vote, with Frix at 14.74 percent, per unofficial results.
Andrews, Kingsley-Kleimann Group employee and mother of four, is the only Democrat in the race, automatically receiving the party’s nomination. She promises to defend tribal sovereignty and work with tribal governments on her campaign website.
Former State Senator Robinson, the only independent who filed for this race, discussed in an interview with the Tahlequah Daily Press a need for campaign finance reform, bipartisanship and gun reform. Robinson does not have a campaign website or any official social media.
The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.
