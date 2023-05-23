Former NPS teacher's license hearing canceled last minute

A hearing regarding a former Norman Public Schools teacher’s license was canceled minutes before the scheduled start time Tuesday morning.
Summer Boismier, a former Norman High School English teacher, resigned in August 2022 after being accused of violating House Bill 1775 by posting a QR code of Brooklyn Library Books Unbanned in her classroom.
Then-State Secretary of Education, Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters called for the revocation of Boismier’s teaching license after the incident. The Oklahoma State Department of Education scheduled Boismier’s original license revocation administrative hearing for April 21, but that date was canceled.
The rescheduled date and time was Tuesday, May 23 at 9:30 a.m. in the Hodge Building of the state Capitol complex. The hearing was once again canceled, this time around 20 minutes before the start time. Information surrounding the cancellation was provided by the receptionist in the building.
The State Department of Education provided reasoning for the cancellation.
Finally got something back from @oksde: “The Director of our legal team has fallen ill and needs to reschedule.” @kfor— Kaylee Olivas (@kayleeolivastv) May 23, 2023
A new date for Boismier’s hearing has not been announced.
This story was edited by Peggy Dodd.
