Former NPS teacher's license hearing canceled last minute

boismier nhs classroom

Summer Boismier's classroom covering her wall of books banned through Oklahoma House Bill 1775. 

 Photo provided by Twitter

A hearing regarding a former Norman Public Schools teacher’s license was canceled minutes before the scheduled start time Tuesday morning.

Summer Boismier, a former Norman High School English teacher, resigned in August 2022 after being accused of violating House Bill 1775 by posting a QR code of Brooklyn Library Books Unbanned in her classroom.

Then-State Secretary of Education, Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters called for the revocation of Boismier’s teaching license after the incident. The Oklahoma State Department of Education scheduled Boismier’s original license revocation administrative hearing for April 21, but that date was canceled

The rescheduled date and time was Tuesday, May 23 at 9:30 a.m. in the Hodge Building of the state Capitol complex. The hearing was once again canceled, this time around 20 minutes before the start time. Information surrounding the cancellation was provided by the receptionist in the building. 

The State Department of Education provided reasoning for the cancellation.

A new date for Boismier’s hearing has not been announced.

This story was edited by Peggy Dodd.

news reporter

Teegan Smith is a journalism and Spanish freshman and news reporter and copy editor at the Daily. He started at the Daily in the fall of 2022. He is originally from Lindsay, Oklahoma.

