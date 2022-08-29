Family of student who died in car crash announces memorial scholarship foundation

Family members celebrated the 21st birthday of OU meteorology student Nicholas Nair, who died in April, by announcing a scholarship foundation on Monday that will be awarded to three students at OU.
The Nicholas Nair Foundation is the family’s way of building a legacy for Nicholas in the schools he attended, Nicholas’ father Girish Nair said. The foundation will disburse three scholarships for meteorology students at OU and three scholarships for choir students at Nicholas’ former high school, Hebron High School, in Carrollton, Texas.
The foundation’s announcement comes about four months after Nicholas, 20, Gavin Short, 19, and Drake Brooks, 22, died in a car crash by the Oklahoma-Kansas border after returning from storm chasing a powerful tornado in Andover, Kansas.
“(Nicholas) wanted to make a difference and we really didn't know what we (could) do,” Girish said. “His twin brother, Krishna, said he did not want his brother to be forgotten … so we wanted to keep ourselves busy (by) thinking, talking and creating and this is where we are right now.”
The family will raise funds for the foundation by organizing events like golf and volleyball tournaments, dining charity and through donations from friends and family, Girish said.
Girish said he and his wife, Kate Nair, have always raised their children to follow their dreams by working hard and spreading love and kindness.
“After what happened to Nicholas, the amount of love, sharing and caring we received from the world was pretty huge,” Girish said. “It's something that Nicholas has (done) in his way — he's touched so many people.”
The family has been so inspired by the stories they heard from those who knew Nicholas, Girish said, that they created the foundation not only to build a legacy for their son, but also to inspire others to be like him.
“No parents or brothers should lose a child at a very young age, especially when the world needs more Nicholases around,” Girish said.
The family will reveal the foundation’s release date soon as well as a website that will include volunteer and donor information, Girish said. Until the foundation goes live, the family encourages people to change their profile picture on social media to the foundation’s logo to promote the announcement.
“We want not only to work with OU and Hebron in the future — if this is going to be something good for us (and) for the community — we (also) want to help many other large and small foundations to add on more projects (and) help more students,” Girish said.
