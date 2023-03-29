NPS counselor emphasizes benefits of proposed bill requiring high school students to fill out FAFSA

A Norman Public School counselor said a new policy that would require high school students to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid prior to graduation will encourage students in their search for financial aid.
The policy, Senate Bill 93, also referred to as a universal FAFSA, passed the Oklahoma Senate March 9 and is currently waiting to be heard by the Oklahoma House.
Kitrena Hime, director of counseling and advocacy for Norman Public Schools, said FAFSA fulfillment was highly recommended to NPS students for decades. Filling out FAFSA, even without meeting the income requirements for federal aid, can satisfy other requirements for more scholarships, she said.
“We have a lot of students that don't recognize that they do have the ability to attend college,” Hime said. “Finances don't have to be necessarily a barrier to them attending. Without filling out that information, they make decisions that closes doors for them sometimes.”
Policies requiring FAFSA fulfillment prior to graduation in public high schools have shown improvements in Alabama, which had an estimated 46.7 percent FAFSA completion rate. Once adopting the universal FAFSA, Alabama had a 58.9 percent completion rate.
Oklahoma currently has a 35.3 percent FAFSA completion rate.
Hime said NPS has seen a fluctuation in the number of students who applied for FAFSA over her years at NPS. If SB 93 passes in Oklahoma, she said the extra accountability it promotes might bump those numbers.
SB 93 allows for exemption from filling out FAFSA per request of a parent, school counselor or a student over 18 years old. Hime said many students may not wish to fill it out because they aren’t planning on attending college, the complicated tax information FAFSA requires or because they know without a doubt they do not have a low enough income to gain any aid.
“Having (FAFSA) as a requirement feels really rather punitive, but is actually just making it accountable for people to understand that there are opportunities that they may not have known that they had previously,” Hime said.
Hime said NPS already has programs, such as financial aid nights and college and career days, where professionals can guide parents and students through FAFSA and other opportunities for financial aid.
If the bill is passed, Hime said additional work for schools like NPS will include taking more time and effort to track each student’s process along with other graduation requirements.
“The hope is to increase access to college and increase our college graduates as well,” Hime said. “We get them into college, it's the university's job to keep them in college. … I think that's what the purpose of this bill through the (Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education) is — to increase our college-filling rate across our state.”
If passed by the House and signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, SB 93 will go into effect July 1.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Karoline Leonard. Nikkie Aisha and Teegan Smith copy edited this story.
