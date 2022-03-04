Faculty, experts from OU, other universities contextualize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in two virtual webinars

Faculty, professors and experts from OU and other universities across the U.S. spoke in two virtual webinars to discuss and contextualize the history behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Associate Professor of International Area Studies, Rebecca Cruise held the first seminar, which focused on panelists’ perspectives of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Assistant Professor of International Area Studies John Emery hosted the second session discussing what effects the invasion has on global security.
“While this is an awful reason to get together, and we certainly didn't plan to be here a week ago, and certainly, in many ways, don't want to be here right now,” Cruise said. “But we do want to learn and we appreciate that these panelists have come together to share their expertise with us. I also want to acknowledge that there are many people that are directly and indirectly impacted by what is happening. Many of our panelists fit into that category.”
The 4 p.m. webinar featured Hannah Chapman, an assistant professor of political science at the Havighurst Center for Russian and Post-Soviet Studies at Miami University in Ohio, Emily Channel-Justice, the director of the Contemporary Ukraine Program at Harvard’s Ukrainian Research Institute, Vitaly Chenetsky, Slavic languages and literature professor at the University of Kansas, Paul Goode, an associate professor and McMillan Chair of Russian studies at Carleton University’s Institute of European, Russian and Eurasian Studies and Max Kovalov, an instructor and director of International Studies at the College of Charleston.
Panelists for the 5:30 p.m. webinar included Melissa Stockdale, a history professor, Rob Andrew, adjunct International and Area Studies instructor, Christopher Sartorius, adjunct International and Area Studies instructor and Mark Raymond, associate professor of International Security.
Goode said that when Putin came to power in 2000, he began various attempts to legitimize his regime through foreign policy, including opposition to the U.S. and the expansion of NATO. Following the annexation of Crimea, a “watershed moment” in 2014, Russia reached a point they were “unable to back away from.”
“In many ways, what we're seeing now is essentially a logical extension, perhaps an inevitable extension of that, particularly since Putin's regime has become more autocratic over time,” Goode said. “As it has become more autocratic, it has institutionalized those claims to legitimation in such a way that it can't back away from. So, in many ways, the criminal painted itself into a corner. This war didn't have to happen.”
On Ukraine’s side of the situation, Channell-Justice said that, since the 2019 election of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has taken a more democratic approach to policy, resulting in them wanting a more balanced relationship with Russia.
“We've also seen decentralization as a key reform in Ukraine,” Channell-Justice said. “More power is going to the regions in a way that people feel is good. It's an empowering thing. It's a way to make people feel like they're participating. And I think all of these things, this success, this clear right path that Ukraine is going in, is really threatening to Vladimir Putin. It indicates that Ukraine is kind of crossing to a point that he will lose his moment to make this claim that he's been making at a certain point, and I think that is part of what motivates his ‘Why now’ question.”
Citizens in Russia have also been restricted on what information they receive, thanks to the monopoly the Russian government has over television and social media, Chapman said. This is one reason why it is difficult to know exactly what is happening on Russian streets, which results in public misinformation due to Russian propaganda.
Channell-Justice said this misinformation starts with “the Kremlin propaganda machine,” where the Russian government only highlights stories about racism in Ukraine to fracture public opinion. The Guardian reported that the European Union announced it will ban Russian state-backed channels Russia Today and Sputnik in a move against misinformation by Kremlin media.
“The whole reason why the invasion has been going so badly for Russia is that Putin and those around him believe they want propaganda,” Chernetsky said. “They have their phantom image of divided Ukraine, and this is something, unfortunately, that has often been repeated by western media who, unconsciously or without much care, reproduced the Russian government's talking points. (But) Ukraine is very strongly consolidated.”
At the end of the webinar, the panelists theorized what the end of the conflict would look like. All agreed that they did not believe Russia will back down at this point without major concessions from Ukraine.
Chapman suggested audience members interested in helping the situation to contact elected officials and tell them about their position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She also suggested looking into the Kyiv Independent, a media outlet doing groundwork in Ukraine, to keep up with what’s happening.
“Look up other independent media channels,” Chapman said. “Turn your colleagues, your friends, your family on to them. And make sure don't forget as the media pressure wanes, that this is still going on. There's still people that need help.”
Raymond said the group wanted to help people understand the stakes of the conflict, which is “first and foremost a humanitarian tragedy.”
“The global response to Russian action has, so far, been extremely strong and very unified,” Raymond said. “Responding to aggression by a nuclear-armed state is incredibly difficult, because it's imperative to avoid a general war that might lead to the exchange of nuclear weapons, but the international community has been creative and determined in doing so with the available tools.”
During the panel, the experts spoke on the actions of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization following the invasion, specifically their statements and how the organization decided they would not retaliate with warfare unless Russia attacked one of its nations.
One of the main topics discussed by the group was nuclear security and cyber warfare, as a lot of questions came in about the security of other countries amid the invasion.
Emery said the main goal of the panel was to contextualize the issue and give students and teachers peace of mind.
“Our students are very involved in what is going on and deeply affected by the images they are seeing in the news,” Emery said. “There are scary headlines about possible nuclear war, sick children dying in Ukraine and an ensuing refugee crisis from Russia’s illegal war of aggression. … It is a difficult and heavy topic and the feeling of helplessness is quite overwhelming.”
Emery said one of the goals of the seminar was to portray the human toll war has on a country and the entire world. The panel said the most important thing students can do is understand the gravity of the situation and try to gather correct and accurate information about the invasion.
Andrew said the humanitarian crisis, including the devastation refugees are facing, was probably the most serious since World War II, and students need to gather as much information to contextualize the issue as possible.
“Probably the best things we can do is to stay informed on what is actually happening in this war and to understand the humanitarian and larger consequences that this war will have on them and everyday Americans,” Andrew said.
Editor's Note: This article was updated at 8:15 p.m. to show the correct titles and universities for the first panelists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.