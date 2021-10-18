‘Exonerate Julius Jones’: March held, community continues to demand justice as execution date approaches

A silent march for Julius Jones ended with chants of “no justice, no peace” and “exonerate Julius Jones" outside the Oklahoma County Courthouse, Oct. 16.
The march was organized by We the People — a collective of organizers and activists who gathered in support of Jones — including Oklahoma City rapper Jabee Williams, former Tulsa mayoral candidate Greg Robinson, Jones’ sister, Antoinette Jones, and his mother, Madeline Davis-Jones. Davis-Jones said she was extremely grateful for the magnitude of support for her son.
The demonstration began at Memorial Park with several speeches on the importance of activism and justice for Jones. Tiffany Crutcher, one of the organizers, said voices of the community must elevate the injustice of Jones’ wrongful imprisonment.
The federal appeals announced on Oct. 15 that the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals was wrong in declaring final judgment on Jones and five other inmates. The appeals court said they expect Attorney General John O'Connor to ask the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to cancel the scheduled execution dates.
Tiffany Loftin, a march co-organizer, said events like the march serve as a way to build a community that can support Jones as his case proceeds.
“The point of why we're here is to make sure that Julius Jones comes home safely to his family, but also so that he has a family that he can go to, a community that he can go to when he gets out, not if, when he gets out,” Loftin said. ”The power of what we're doing right now is not just wearing the T-shirts and posting (on) social media, but it's connecting with each other because we recognize that we're here for one reason.”
During the event, a speaker said she connects with Jones’ case because, in her youth, she felt that she could have very well been in the same position.
“I say I am Julius because that could have been any one of us,” the speaker said. “We are Julius.”
Robinson said Jones has come to symbolize systemic injustices related to wrongful convictions in the U.S.
“The reality is that, as much as this is about saving Julius, there have been many Julius Joneses that have died, that have been killed and that have been locked up unjustly (before),” Robinson said. “If we don't change the system, there will be (more) after.”
Loftin said protests like the march are important so “the world (will) know when justice needs to be served.” She and Robinson both urged the crowd to use their voices and make their demands heard.
“Until he comes home, we're going to continue to rattle and shake and scream and yell and march and fit in,” Loftin said. “We're going to continue to share. We're going to continue to post. We're going to challenge. We're going to do all the media interviews because we need the world to know that our demands have not been met.”
