'Equity over equality': Pride! on the Plaza provides safe space for authenticity, positivity among 2SLGBTQ+ community

Pride! on the Plaza

Oklahoma City community members Eryn A., Bee Morrison, Iz Miller, Avaunt Brown celebrating Pride! on the Plaza in Oklahoma City on June 11.

 Zaria Oates/The Daily

PHOTOS: Pride! on the Plaza

1 of 63

As the sun set over 16th Street in Oklahoma City, dancers and drag queens became all the rage at 2021 Pride! on the Plaza on June 11, in Oklahoma City’s Plaza District, as people described the event as a space for the 2SLGBTQ+ community to be their authentic selves.

The Plaza District — which serves as a neighborhood that encompasses the creativity of Oklahoma City through businesses, art and food — hosted the 2021 Pride! on the Plaza with OKC ImprovRaising Rainbows OKCDNA Galleries and Dig It. Participants included dancers from The Groovement Community, drag performers, independent artists, musicians at Poetry and Chill, and PFLAG members.

PFLAG is a grassroots organization focused on building an inclusive community accepting and affirming everyone with Oklahoma chapters in Norman, Oklahoma City and Stillwater. The organization sold copies of the book “Melissa's Story (George)” by Alex Gino during the event to bring awareness to the youth transgender community.

“If we can provide that education for allyship, for family members — we are there,” PFLAG member Jim Nguyen said.  

PFLAG Table

PFLAG member Jim Nguyen tabling for PFLAG at Pride! on the Plaza in Oklahoma City on June 11.

Pride! participants said they felt comfortable while surrounded by people with similar values. Eryn A., an Oklahoma City community member, said she went to the Plaza District to experience her first Pride this year. 

“I’m here because I get to be my genuine self where I don't have to limit myself to any expectations and meet all different types of people of all different backgrounds,” Eryn said.

Sunbeam Family Services clinical supervisor Emma Wassilak and service outpatient therapist Jessica Welp also tabled their services at Pride! to offer mental health and foster care services for those in need.

Sunbeam Family Services Table

Community members petting the Sunbeam Family Services therapy dog, Shotgun, at Pride! on the Plaza on June 11.

“We want mental health care, foster care services, senior services, early childhood services for all families, and we want them to know Sunbeam invites all families, celebrates all families and we’re there to help,” Wassilak said.  

Community member and drag queen Gizele Monae said she attended the festival to express her true self and interact with the event’s artists and activities.

“I’m here being authentically me — the lovely Gizele Monae, (or) Miss Gizzy, if you’re nasty,” Monae said. “And it’s equity over equality for me because everybody’s different, but we all have our own needs.”

Additional vendors featured at Pride! were Hokulani HennaSisu Youth ServicesMagic Tree Yoga StudioOklahoma Victory DollsFree Mom Hugs OklahomaSparks Smith ArtDelovesrobots ArtMoonbeam ArtworksLeondre LattimoreSolune Ceramics and Squidfeathers Art.

Tape, an Oklahoma City drag queen who helped host the Pride! drag show, said members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community must have safe spaces to learn and grow.

“Pride is so important because it fosters a better community for people and promotes positivity for all,” Tape said.

