'Equity over equality': Pride! on the Plaza provides safe space for authenticity, positivity among 2SLGBTQ+ community

Close
Eryn A., Bee Morrison, Iz Miller, Avaunt Brown celebrating PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Community members petting the Sunbeam Family Services therapy dog, Shotgun, at Pride! on the Plaza on June 11.
PFLAG member Jim Nguyen tabling for PFLAG at Pride! on the Plaza in Oklahoma City on June 11.
Car driving on 16th street through PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Paige, owner of Solune Ceramics tabling at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Isaac Diaz owner of UOGAUS looking over his art at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Isaac Diaz owner of UOGAUS looking over his art at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Leondre Lattimore setting up his art at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Owner of DeLovesRobots Art at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Pineapple Rag Art featured at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Earrings, hats sold by Tadlock Art & Design at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Greg White (left) owner of Greg White Illustration and assistant (right) at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Tabitha Gutshall Warrick owner of Squidfeathers setting up her art at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Community members walking into Dig It! on 16th street at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
“Sisu” definition sign on Sisu Youth Services table at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Sisu Youth Services donation sign at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Community members stopped at Sunbeam Family Services table at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Community member juggling at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community inside Bad Granny’s at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Fruitee Monk Cider from Oak & Ore at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Coop Ale Works advertisement for Pride, free tokens, cocktails and pizza on 16th St. in OKC on June 11.
Cat Carter an instructor at Magic Tree Yoga studio setting up her silk at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Cat Carter an instructor at Magic Tree Yoga studio performing an aerial silk routine at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Participants and instructors from Magic Tree Yoga studio watching Cat Carter perform an aerial silk routine at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Performer from Poetry and chill playing the piano at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Poetry and Chill performers with founder Gregory II (center) performing live music at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of Free Mom Hugs Oklahoma tabling at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Magnets and pins on the Free Mom Hugs Oklahoma table at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Bad Granny’s 2SLGBTQ+ flag and transgender flag hanging in the window on 16th St June 11.
Community member outside of Bad Granny’s at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community watching drag queen performances at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Balloons in the ceiling of Up-Down OKC for the midnight Pride balloon drop at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community with drag queen Tape at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Community member drumming on The Home Depot buckets at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Plaza District tee shirts sold at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Plaza District tee shirts sold at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Oklahoma Victory Dolls skaters handing out fliers at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Oklahoma Victory Dolls skaters handing out fliers at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community petting Shotgun the Sunbeam Family Services therapy dog at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
LOVE WINS sign above Mexican Radio OKC on 16th St. June 11.
Pride pins sold at Dig It! at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
A dog dressed with a rainbow flag at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community on the rooftop of Up-Down OKC June 11.
2SLGBTQ+ flag in window of Aurora in OKC June 11.
Members of the community at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Drag queen performing at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Drag queen performing at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Performer dancing with The Groovement Moovement at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community watching Tape introduce drag queens at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community waiting for drag performances at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Buffalo cauliflower tacos from Mexican Radio OKC at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Member of the community wearing ‘Love is Love’ shirt outside of Empire Slice House at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community talking and walking at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community walking near Empire Slice House at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Hoku owner of Hokulani Henna drawing Henna on a community member’s hand at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Hoku owner of Hokulani Henna drawing Henna on a community member at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Alfonso Finest Pulé owner and founder of The Groovement Movement dancing with community members at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Alfonso Finest Pulé owner and founder of The Groovement Movement dancing at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community admiring and cheering for one of the drag queen performers at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Eryn A., Bee Morrison, Iz Miller, Avaunt Brown celebrating PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Community members petting the Sunbeam Family Services therapy dog, Shotgun, at Pride! on the Plaza on June 11.
PFLAG member Jim Nguyen tabling for PFLAG at Pride! on the Plaza in Oklahoma City on June 11.
Car driving on 16th street through PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Paige, owner of Solune Ceramics tabling at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Isaac Diaz owner of UOGAUS looking over his art at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Isaac Diaz owner of UOGAUS looking over his art at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Leondre Lattimore setting up his art at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Owner of DeLovesRobots Art at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Pineapple Rag Art featured at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Earrings, hats sold by Tadlock Art & Design at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Greg White (left) owner of Greg White Illustration and assistant (right) at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Tabitha Gutshall Warrick owner of Squidfeathers setting up her art at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Community members walking into Dig It! on 16th street at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
“Sisu” definition sign on Sisu Youth Services table at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Sisu Youth Services donation sign at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Community members stopped at Sunbeam Family Services table at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Community member juggling at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community inside Bad Granny’s at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Fruitee Monk Cider from Oak & Ore at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Coop Ale Works advertisement for Pride, free tokens, cocktails and pizza on 16th St. in OKC on June 11.
Cat Carter an instructor at Magic Tree Yoga studio setting up her silk at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Cat Carter an instructor at Magic Tree Yoga studio performing an aerial silk routine at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Participants and instructors from Magic Tree Yoga studio watching Cat Carter perform an aerial silk routine at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Performer from Poetry and chill playing the piano at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Poetry and Chill performers with founder Gregory II (center) performing live music at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of Free Mom Hugs Oklahoma tabling at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Magnets and pins on the Free Mom Hugs Oklahoma table at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Bad Granny’s 2SLGBTQ+ flag and transgender flag hanging in the window on 16th St June 11.
Community member outside of Bad Granny’s at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community watching drag queen performances at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Balloons in the ceiling of Up-Down OKC for the midnight Pride balloon drop at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community with drag queen Tape at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Community member drumming on The Home Depot buckets at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Plaza District tee shirts sold at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Plaza District tee shirts sold at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Oklahoma Victory Dolls skaters handing out fliers at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Oklahoma Victory Dolls skaters handing out fliers at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community petting Shotgun the Sunbeam Family Services therapy dog at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
LOVE WINS sign above Mexican Radio OKC on 16th St. June 11.
Pride pins sold at Dig It! at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
A dog dressed with a rainbow flag at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community on the rooftop of Up-Down OKC June 11.
2SLGBTQ+ flag in window of Aurora in OKC June 11.
Members of the community at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Drag queen performing at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Drag queen performing at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Performer dancing with The Groovement Moovement at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community watching Tape introduce drag queens at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community waiting for drag performances at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Buffalo cauliflower tacos from Mexican Radio OKC at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Member of the community wearing ‘Love is Love’ shirt outside of Empire Slice House at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community talking and walking at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community walking near Empire Slice House at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Hoku owner of Hokulani Henna drawing Henna on a community member’s hand at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Hoku owner of Hokulani Henna drawing Henna on a community member at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Alfonso Finest Pulé owner and founder of The Groovement Movement dancing with community members at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Alfonso Finest Pulé owner and founder of The Groovement Movement dancing at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
Members of the community admiring and cheering for one of the drag queen performers at PRIDE! on the Plaza in OKC June 11.
As the sun set over 16th Street in Oklahoma City, dancers and drag queens became all the rage at 2021 Pride! on the Plaza on June 11, in Oklahoma City’s
Plaza District, as people described the event as a space for the 2SLGBTQ+ community to be their authentic selves.
The Plaza District — which serves as a neighborhood that encompasses the creativity of Oklahoma City through businesses, art and food — hosted the 2021 Pride! on the Plaza with
OKC Improv, Raising Rainbows OKC, DNA Galleries and Dig It. Participants included dancers from The Groovement Community, drag performers, independent artists, musicians at Poetry and Chill, and PFLAG members.
PFLAG is a grassroots organization focused on building an inclusive community accepting and affirming everyone with Oklahoma chapters in Norman, Oklahoma City and Stillwater. The organization sold copies of the book “
Melissa's Story (George)” by Alex Gino during the event to bring awareness to the youth transgender community.
“If we can provide that education for allyship, for family members — we are there,” PFLAG member Jim Nguyen said.
PFLAG member Jim Nguyen tabling for PFLAG at Pride! on the Plaza in Oklahoma City on June 11.
Zaria Oates/The Daily
Pride! participants said they felt comfortable while surrounded by people with similar values. Eryn A., an Oklahoma City community member, said she went to the Plaza District to experience her first Pride this year.
“I’m here because I get to be my genuine self where I don't have to limit myself to any expectations and meet all different types of people of all different backgrounds,” Eryn said.
Sunbeam Family Services clinical supervisor Emma Wassilak and service outpatient therapist Jessica Welp also tabled their services at Pride! to offer mental health and foster care services for those in need.
Community members petting the Sunbeam Family Services therapy dog, Shotgun, at Pride! on the Plaza on June 11.
Zaria Oates/The Daily
“We want mental health care, foster care services, senior services, early childhood services for all families, and we want them to know Sunbeam invites all families, celebrates all families and we’re there to help,” Wassilak said.
Community member and drag queen
Gizele Monae said she attended the festival to express her true self and interact with the event’s artists and activities.
“I’m here being authentically me — the lovely Gizele Monae, (or) Miss Gizzy, if you’re nasty,” Monae said. “And it’s equity over equality for me because everybody’s different, but we all have our own needs.”
Additional vendors featured at Pride! were
Hokulani Henna, Sisu Youth Services, Magic Tree Yoga Studio, Oklahoma Victory Dolls, Free Mom Hugs Oklahoma, Sparks Smith Art, Delovesrobots Art, Moonbeam Artworks, Leondre Lattimore, Solune Ceramics and Squidfeathers Art. Tape, an Oklahoma City drag queen who helped host the Pride! drag show, said members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community must have safe spaces to learn and grow.
“Pride is so important because it fosters a better community for people and promotes positivity for all,” Tape said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You are really doing a marvelous job and keep the good work up and you have really inspired me.
We are telecasting Hindi Reality Tv Show Bigg boss 15 free.Visit us to watch online its all episodes.
bigg boss 15 live bigg boss 15 watch live
Watch bigg boss 15 live
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.