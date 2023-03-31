Donald Trump indicted over alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels

Editor's note: This article contains mention of sexual assault. Resources to report sexual assault are listed at the bottom of the article.
Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to be indicted on criminal charges on Thursday for his alleged connection to a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.
Daniels, an adult film actress, reportedly received $130,000 prior to the 2016 U.S. presidential election from Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, according to The New York Times. The money was reportedly given to Daniels to maintain her silence about an alleged affair between her and Trump in 2006.
Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in December of 2018 for tax evasion and campaign violations.
CNN reported Trump faces over 30 counts related to business fraud in the indictment, though it remains under seal.
Trump announced his bid for the 2024 presidential race in November 2022, seeking to regain the presidency after his 2020 loss to current President Joe Biden.
Daniels’ attorney Clark Brewster — the same attorney who represented former OU president and Oklahoma Governor David Boren in a 2019 sexual misconduct case — told USA TODAY both him and Daniels are disappointed at the recent indictment. Brewster said it was a tragedy that a former president could be criminally charged and the truth will determine whether Trump is convicted or acquitted.
In November 2018, a former OU graduate student accused Boren of unwanted sexual touching. The allegations came five months after Boren stepped down as OU president after 24 years and prompted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to interview six witnesses who recounted instances of sexual misconduct by Boren.
Despite his resignation, Boren maintained a position at the university as a professor.
In February 2019, Boren released a statement through his spokesperson denying all the allegations on behalf of Boren. Boren officially cut all ties with the university in June 2019, effectively ending the OSBI’s investigation.
According to CNN, Trump is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday, April 4.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston, Karoline Leonard and Jazz Wolfe. Ansley Chambers and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
