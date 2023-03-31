 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Trump indicted over alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels

trump (copy)

Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at his rally at the Cox Business Center on Feb. 26, 2016. 

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Editor's note: This article contains mention of sexual assault. Resources to report sexual assault are listed at the bottom of the article.

Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to be indicted on criminal charges on Thursday for his alleged connection to a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.

Daniels, an adult film actress, reportedly received $130,000 prior to the 2016 U.S. presidential election from Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, according to The New York Times. The money was reportedly given to Daniels to maintain her silence about an alleged affair between her and Trump in 2006.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in December of 2018 for tax evasion and campaign violations. 

CNN reported Trump faces over 30 counts related to business fraud in the indictment, though it remains under seal.

Trump announced his bid for the 2024 presidential race in November 2022, seeking to regain the presidency after his 2020 loss to current President Joe Biden

Daniels’ attorney Clark Brewster — the same attorney who represented former OU president and Oklahoma Governor David Boren in a 2019 sexual misconduct case — told USA TODAY both him and Daniels are disappointed at the recent indictment. Brewster said it was a tragedy that a former president could be criminally charged and the truth will determine whether Trump is convicted or acquitted. 

In November 2018, a former OU graduate student accused Boren of unwanted sexual touching. The allegations came five months after Boren stepped down as OU president after 24 years and prompted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to interview six witnesses who recounted instances of sexual misconduct by Boren.

Despite his resignation, Boren maintained a position at the university as a professor.

In February 2019, Boren released a statement through his spokesperson denying all the allegations on behalf of Boren. Boren officially cut all ties with the university in June 2019, effectively ending the OSBI’s investigation.

According to CNN, Trump is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday, April 4.

This story was edited by Alexia Aston, Karoline Leonard and Jazz Wolfe. Ansley Chambers and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.

Tags

news reporter

Ismael Lele is a journalism sophomore and news reporter at the Daily. He started in the fall of 2022 and has previously served as a sports reporter. He is originally from Norman, Oklahoma.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments