Democrat Jeremiah Ross challenges Republican incumbent Frank Lucas for Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District seat

Republican incumbent Frank Lucas and Democrat Jeremiah Ross both campaigned on abortion and veteran affairs in hopes of winning the Nov. 8 election for Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District seat.
Frank Lucas (R)
Lucas has represented District 3 since 2003. Prior to his federal role, Lucas served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1988-94.
Lucas is anti-abortion, supports the Second Amendment and focuses on uplifting veterans and agriculture, according to his campaign website. Lucas also supports immigration reform and securing the U.S. southern border.
A fifth-generation Oklahoman with 120 years of farming experience in his family, Lucas promised to back rural communities with legislation that supports agriculture, free and fair trade and rural hospitals. He also aims to support veterans in easily accessing their benefits and improving their mental health.
Lucas voted against both impeachment attempts on Trump, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the Equality Act.
In July 2022, the Tulsa World published a statement from Lucas encouraging Oklahomans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Lucas also voted in favor of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act and U.S. House Bill 6201, which provided federal aid for pandemic-related economic impacts.
Lucas sits as the ranking member of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology and serves on the House Committee on Financial Services.
Lucas did not respond to OU Daily’s interview request in time for publication.
Jeremiah Ross (D)
Ross ran uncontested in the Democratic primary in June. Ross joined the National Guard at 17 in order to pay for school but borrowed loans to support himself through Gonzaga University School of Law, graduating in 2013.
Ross supports abortion and privacy rights and said there is a connection between the two. He classifies important issues based on age groups, adding that he finds senior citizens tend to focus more on social security issues, while millennials are concerned with issues like child tax credit.
He also said no student loan should be able to collect interest, calling it a top concern for many people in his generation. Ross also said that paying student loans would be more achievable without interest, but most loans have interest that total what was borrowed. He cites this as one of the reasons why loan forgiveness should be expanded.
“We have a serious need in our society that could be filled by young people who would do those jobs if they were going to get some incentive,” Ross said. “If you forgive their student loans, they’ll go do that service to their community for four or five years.”
Ross noted his legal experience and industry knowledge, as well as his childhood spent below the poverty line, provide him insight on issues that Oklahomans face. Further, he wants to make himself more visible to the community, adding that his top priority in his campaign is to put people first.
The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.
