Current, former Cross Village residents allege 'preference to serve incoming students' from OU as freshmen begin move in

This story quotes a source, whose identity is known to The Daily, who has been granted anonymity for fear of reprisal. This source is denoted by an asterisk and pseudonym.
As Cross Village residents enter into their fall leases, residents say its transition in ownership lacked transparency and efficient communication, as those who signed leases with the previous owners feel the administration has prioritized incoming freshmen over current tenants.
Brian Smith*, a Cross Village resident and OU junior, signed his original lease agreement beginning May 17 with Cross Village’s previous owner, Provident Oklahoma Education Resources, Inc. and was scheduled to move out August 13. He received an email from OU Housing on May 28, notifying him that he would be expected to move out by July 31 if he did not sign a 2021-22 Housing Contract.
“It just sounded like they wanted us out before July 31 so they can prep the room for the incoming freshman,” Smith said. “And then, about a month later after that message, they told us that if we wanted to continue through the August 13 lease agreement we had previously with the former owners, we would have to move to another unit.”
Smith was told that he would need to move into a new unit between July 12-13 to stay past July 31. Realizing he would be out of town during that time, he decided to move out altogether before he would be forced to move rooms.
“Because I had other business all over back home, which is in Arkansas, I decided it was best just to forget about it and just leave,” Smith said.
Stephen Kooker, a chemical engineering junior and one of Smith’s roommates, wrote in an email the change in ownership resulted in confusion and misleading instructions from OU Housing.
“We were often given directions to move out before the end of our lease agreement, which was highly misleading. OU has upheld our guaranteed housing agreements, but only when we pressure them to do so,” Kooker wrote. “I feel that OU housing proceeded in a way that was manipulative of residents.”
Kooker said OU housing should have presented alternative options, such as new room assignments, to the residents to begin with.
“Instead, the lack of guidance left students in limbo and consistently being given false or incomplete information,” Kooker wrote. “The situation has adjusted my views on the administration. While I acknowledge the pressures OU faces as we adapt our freshman living, I do not think that excuses the blatant manipulation of previous leaseholders. OU Housing has displayed a preference to serve incoming students before older students in this situation.”
Amy Buchanan, OU Housing’s director of marketing and communications, said Cross Village will house approximately 1,000 freshman students, spread out in all four of Cross Village’s buildings.
The move is a part of OU’s Lead On, University strategic plan, which involves investments in premier on-campus freshman housing. In a March 31 email, President Harroz announced the acquisition of Cross Villages in support of the plan.
“It was contemplated that the first building to be replaced would be Adams Tower with completion in 2025,” Harroz wrote. “Today I’m thrilled to announce the university has reached an agreement to acquire the Cross village complex, and resolve all outstanding legal disputes, allowing us to accelerate the replacement of Adams Tower by four years.”
Adams Center will not be occupied this fall, and Buchanan wrote there is no timetable for its demolition.
Previous leaseholders said the preparations for the incoming freshman have been inconvenient.
“I think they should’ve reconsidered their move in plan for incoming freshmen,” sophomore meteorology major Colton Jones wrote in an email. “It would’ve been more convenient for freshmen to live in the other buildings while the existing students continue to live in their old rooms.”
Amy Buchanan wrote it was necessary for previous leaseholders to face changes in their agreements and room assignments because they needed to assign new leases with OU Housing.
“As of June 15, 2021, Provident Oklahoma Education Resources, Inc. no longer operates or manages Cross Village, and the University assumed all rights and responsibilities,” Buchanan wrote. “As a current OU Housing option, an OU Housing contract needed to be completed for Cross Village to align with this transition.”
Brian Smith said he thinks OU Housing rushed its acquisition of Cross Village and its preparations for fall.
“They bought it of course during the spring, and they didn't give themselves time to really plan. And, because of that, they had holes in communication,” Smith said.
Kooker wrote he felt like it was more than a simple confusion and miscommunication.
“OU housing proceeded in a way that was manipulative of residents and reluctant to display the whole truth in favor of benefiting the longer-term goals of the administration,” Kooker wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.