The National Institutes of Health awarded OU College of Nursing a $10.5 million grant for a partnership with Indigenous communities for maternal health research.
The new research will make way for the creation of the Center for Indigenous Resilience, Culture, and Maternal Health Equity, also known as CIRCLE, according to an OU press release. The center is aimed to serve Oklahoma and the Southern Plains.
Karina Shreffler, associate dean for research and professor at the OU College of Nursing, said this kind of research aids in improving the holistic health of a pregnant individual.
“Maternal health research helps to promote the well-being of women during pregnancy and childbirth, reduces maternal mortality, and improves infant health and development,” Shreffler said in the release.
Indigenous women face higher risks with maternal health due to both environmental and biological variables. This partnership aims to target the social, behavioral and biological areas of research.
To target a large research pool, the university will work with the Southern Plains Tribal Health Board. The board represents 43 tribal nations in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas.
The study will also feature an external advisory committee made up of Indigenous mothers, patients, health care providers, various tribal nations leaders, health system leaders, and Indian Health Service policy makers, according to the release. The committee will provide researchers with protocols that will focus on eliminating health disparities.
A similar effort in partnership with the Southern Plains Tribal Health Board has already begun. The Food for Lifecourse Equity In Maternal Security and Health, or FLOURISH, works to equate food with medicine. The project’s main goals are to fill nutrient gaps and improve socio-emotional well-being.
An educational component will be included as a part of the grant’s fund allocation. Scholars will be named for the CIRCLE project and pilot grants will be awarded to create additional research projects in maternal health.
This grant allows researchers at the OU College of Nursing to use an approach that recognizes “Indigenous culture as a health-giving factor in itself,” according to the release.
As a part of the NIH’s Implementing a Maternal Health and Pregnancy Outcomes Vision for Everyone initiative, CIRCLE will join 10 other maternal health research centers across the nation.
“Our goals with this work are to improve health outcomes and promote health equity for Indigenous women and children who are most at risk and, ultimately, to save lives,” Shreffler said in the release.
