Happy OU Project receives grant to provide additional resources to support student parents

OU received a nearly $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide support and additional child care services for OU student parents.
The Happy OU Project is an effort in the OU Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education to establish a support system with various campus and community partners to help low-income student parents complete their schoolwork and successfully prepare for a career, reduce financial and parenting stress, promote child and family well-being and improve the rate of students’ retention and completion of a degree at OU.
The Happy OU Project team received a grant of $2,998,016 from the U.S. Department of Education to support their project entitled “OU Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program for Students’ Success.”
The grant provides partial to full tuition coverage for children ages 0-5 who enroll in the Institute of Child Development, an on-campus early childhood education program. Students will also be provided subsidies for off-campus extended care and summer programs.
According to a study done by The Education Trust, more than one-fifth of all college students are parents, and student parents still financially struggle to balance their school and home life.
“One of the barriers for many parents to higher education is childcare. The Happy OU Project provides access to childcare so that children and their parents can access an excellent education,” Brittany Hott, co-principal investigator of the Happy project, said.
According to a survey sent to OU students last June, of 182 responses from undergraduate and graduate students, about 60 students have young children and report that child care needs have a negative impact on their academic life, Kyong-Ah Kwon, principal investigator of the Happy OU Project, said.
The Happy OU Project plans to ease student parents’ burdens by creating a learning environment of well-trained and respected teachers and a creatively stimulating curriculum, according to the Happy OU website.
In addition to childcare services, the grant will support wrap-around services including additional financial aid to cover educational costs, transportation costs, mental health services, tutoring, academic support, peer support groups, parenting workshops and support, free food and baby supplies.
“We believe that this program will offer a great opportunity and support for the success of OU students and the OU community,” Kwon said.
Applications are currently open until the end of March for summer 2023 and until April 21 for fall 2023.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Karoline Leonard. Nikkie Aisha and Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.
