Cleveland County Republican Party to host meeting with Ryan Walters at local library

We hope you will consider helping fund our endeavors if you appreciate our local journalism.

Around the world, communities are grappling with what quality local journalism is worth and how to perpetuate the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. For those invested in matters in and affecting OU and Norman, Student Media uniquely has:

• The largest newsgathering staff in Oklahoma’s third-largest city.

• A professional staff with nearly 75 years of media experience advising a student staff largely part of one of the nation’s most acclaimed journalism colleges.

• A legacy of accomplishment as one of college media’s most honored organizations.

• And a mission to evolve in ways that keep our work constantly relevant.

OU Daily serves our community with accessible-to-all daily journalism online and quality print publications throughout the year while launching the careers of tomorrow’s media professionals. If you’re able and so inclined, whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.