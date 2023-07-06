 Skip to main content
Cleveland County Republican Party to host meeting with Ryan Walters at local library

Norman Public Library Central

The Pioneer Library System - Norman Public Library Central on Feb. 26, 2021.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Cleveland County Republican Party will host State Superintendent Ryan Walters at Norman Public Library Central for a meeting and Q&A session on Thursday.

The event was announced in a Cleveland County Republican Party Facebook post Wednesday.

The meeting is Walters’ first public event in Norman since an assistant attorney general advised against revoking former Norman High School teacher Summer Boismier’s teaching license. Walters promised to complete the license revocation this August.

Boismier resigned after backlash when she provided students with a QR code to Brooklyn Library Books Unbanned, a site that provides digital access to works that are restricted across the country.

Walters has called for Boismier’s license to be revoked since last August, prior to him being elected Superintendent of Public Instruction in November 2022.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

This story was edited by Peggy Dodd.

