Cleveland County Election Board says mayoral candidate's claim of voting machine malfunction is false

Mayoral candidate Nicole Kish’s claim that an election worker took a voter’s ballot after a voting machine malfunction is false, according to the Cleveland County Election Board.
Kish claimed on Facebook Thursday that, around 4 p.m., a voting machine had broken during the early voting process and a voter, who was voting for Kish, asked to leave her completed ballot with an election worker.
Bill Pretty, the assistant secretary of the Cleveland County Election Board, said that the claim was false. In the event a machine broke down, an election worker would’ve directed the voter to place their ballot in an emergency bin to be scanned once the machine was replaced or fixed. Pretty said no machines have malfunctioned, and no ballot was taken from a voter on Thursday.
Around 150 people voted on Thursday, and 200 people had already voted as of Friday afternoon, regardless of the inclement winter weather Norman was experiencing, Pretty said.
Friday afternoon, Kish’s campaign Facebook page posted an update to its original claim, saying the voter spoke with Cleveland County Commissioner Rod Cleveland instead of reporting the claim to the county election board. Cleveland then spoke to election officials, who explained what happens when reports like this are made.
“They have a procedure to follow when things like this happen,” a Kish spokesperson wrote in an email to The Daily. “That procedure was followed.”
The spokesperson wrote that the voter “felt concerned” because they were worried their vote would not be counted.
In Kish’s original Facebook post, she wrote if voters experience other issues, they should call the “Election Integrity Team” at 405-561-1684. The spokesperson clarified this number is the automated Kish campaign phone line included on her campaign contact page, which voters can call if they “experience irregularities.”
The Norman mayoral and city council election is Tuesday, Feb. 8, while early voting is scheduled to end at 6 p.m. Friday. A compilation of The Daily’s coverage on the candidates is available here.
