City of Norman to host live music, activities, local businesses in 46th annual 4th Fest Independence Day celebration

The city of Norman will celebrate its 46th annual 4th Fest for Independence Day with fireworks and live music from 5-10 p.m., July 4 at Reaves Park.
The festival will include food trucks, sand volleyball, a cornhole tournament, a baby crawling contest, toddler walking races, face painting and family yard games, according to the City of Norman’s website. There will also be live music at 5 p.m. by the soul and rock group 395th Army Band and at 8 p.m. by the country band Cross Rags and Young.
Norman’s Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jason Olsen said this event is the first large-scale, in-person event the city has sponsored since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We're happy to get back out there and happy to have an event where we can gather and celebrate as a community, once again, the birthday of our country,” Olsen said.
In addition to the music and activities, Olsen said this year’s festival will include local breweries. According to the event’s Facebook post, the partnering breweries include Black Mesa, Lazy Circles, 405, Cross Canyons, Equity and Beer Is Good Brewing Co.
Olsen also said the fireworks show this year will be the “largest one the city has ever put on.”
“It's a great, great time to come out and celebrate with your neighbors and support some local businesses and listen to great music, and then watch what will be an awesome firework show,” Olsen said.
Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m. according to the website. Residents can also tune into the show on music and news radio KGOU and watch it from outside the park or follow its Facebook livestream.
“For a long time, there's been a tradition and, hate to use the phrase, we've taken it for granted,” Olsen said. “Before 2020, we were just used to these events being a normal fabric and tradition in our community, but we realized through the pandemic that … this is a great opportunity to get the community together and celebrate with your neighbors and listen to some music and have a great time together as a community.”
