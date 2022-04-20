City of Norman, Parks, Recreation plant ‘Survivor Trees’ to honor 27th anniversary of Oklahoma City bombing

The city of Norman and Norman Parks and Recreation planted two “Survivor Trees” last week in honor of the contributions made by the Norman Police Department and the Norman Fire Department after the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995.
The original “Survivor Tree” is an American Elm on the north side of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building property that withstood the blast. It has survived as a reminder of the bombing and a symbol for hope and resilience, according to the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum.
The newly planted Survivor Trees were placed in front of the Fire Administration Building at 415 E. Main St. and the other at the south end of Legacy Park. In 2021, Norman planted another sapling from the Survivor Tree as a postponed ceremony for the 25th anniversary of the bombing.
Tiffany Martinez Vrska, chief communications officer for the city of Norman, said there are no formal plans to make this a recurring event, and a dedication ceremony is not planned for the new trees.
“The city of Norman is proud to continue the vision carried through the 25th anniversary remembrance ceremony when seedlings were first distributed to be planted,” Vrska said.
The two Survivor Trees do not have plaques as of yet, according to a release from Norman Parks and Recreation, however, Vrska said they anticipate to place them in the coming weeks.
Additionally, Norman has 20 additional Survivor Tree saplings to be dedicated to loved ones killed, wounded or otherwise significantly impacted by the bombing. Vrska said these dedications and selections for the trees will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.
To have names considered for these additional Survivor Trees, community members are asked to contact the Norman Parks and Recreation Department at (405) 266-5472 or parksrec@norman.gov.
