City of Norman finds no fraud in Norman Fire Department investigation

Norman Fire Department

A fire truck from the Norman Fire Department on College Avenue near campus Oct. 31.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The fraud investigation into the Norman Fire Department has closed, the City of Norman told KOCO 5 Friday

The fire department was accused of falsifying records in relation to their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. ISO ratings impact insurance rates given to fire departments in the U.S.

The city did not find fraud in the fire department, according to KOCO 5. 

In a memo sent to the Norman City Council, the city manager said after looking into the allegations, investigators don't think the department did anything fraudulent, according to KOCO 5. 

After the city was made aware of the allegations, it shared the accusations with the attorney general under the direction of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. 

The attorney general’s office did not confirm if they were investigating the claims and told KOCO 5 the office cannot say if this is the kind of case it would get involved in. 

This story was edited by Karoline Leonard.

news managing editor

Alexia Aston is a journalism junior and the news managing editor at the Daily.

