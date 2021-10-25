You are the owner of this article.
City of Norman COVID-19 vaccination incentive pod sees greater turnout than anticipated, officials say

  Updated
Vaxincentive

Norman residents choose their gift card reward after receiving a vaccination or booster shot at the City of Norman vaccine incentive pod on Oct. 24.

 Peggy Dodd/The Daily

The City of Norman hosted the first of a series of COVID-19 vaccination pods linked to its vaccine incentive program Sunday afternoon at the Central Pioneer Library. 

About 140 people made appointments with IMMY Labs for Sunday, plus 10 to 15 walk-in appointments, Norman Parks and Recreation Leader Chloe Codner said.

“This is an impressive amount of turnout compared to what I anticipated at first when I found out we were doing this,” Conder said. 

When COVID-19 vaccines first became available, Conder said vaccination pods were seeing around 400-500 appointments. She said she believes this program is drawing interest because it offers recently-approved booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. 

About 47 percent of Cleveland county residents are already fully vaccinated, according to the New York Times COVID-19 dashboard.

As part of the vaccine incentive program, newly-vaccinated individuals or those who got a booster shot received their pick of a $25 gift card to Norman-owned businesses and were entered to win a $500 Visa gift card or a pair of Apple AirPods.

The vaccine incentive pod was made possible by a $500,000 allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds passed by city council on Sept. 14. The allocation also provided funding for at-home COVID-19 vaccinations from United Way to increase city-wide access to vaccinations..

The program is slated to last through Nov. 24, with vaccination pods happening every Sunday at various locations around the city. 

