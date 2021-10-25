City of Norman COVID-19 vaccination incentive pod sees greater turnout than anticipated, officials say

The City of Norman hosted the first of a series of COVID-19 vaccination pods linked to its vaccine incentive program Sunday afternoon at the Central Pioneer Library.
About 140 people made appointments with IMMY Labs for Sunday, plus 10 to 15 walk-in appointments, Norman Parks and Recreation Leader Chloe Codner said.
“This is an impressive amount of turnout compared to what I anticipated at first when I found out we were doing this,” Conder said.
When COVID-19 vaccines first became available, Conder said vaccination pods were seeing around 400-500 appointments. She said she believes this program is drawing interest because it offers recently-approved booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
About 47 percent of Cleveland county residents are already fully vaccinated, according to the New York Times COVID-19 dashboard.
As part of the vaccine incentive program, newly-vaccinated individuals or those who got a booster shot received their pick of a $25 gift card to Norman-owned businesses and were entered to win a $500 Visa gift card or a pair of Apple AirPods.
The vaccine incentive pod was made possible by a $500,000 allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds passed by city council on Sept. 14. The allocation also provided funding for at-home COVID-19 vaccinations from United Way to increase city-wide access to vaccinations..
The program is slated to last through Nov. 24, with vaccination pods happening every Sunday at various locations around the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.