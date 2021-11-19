Castellano-Hepburn ticket argues Lissau-Akuffo violated campaign spending rule in OU SGA Superior Court

For the first time in eight years, the OU Student Government Association Superior Court took up oral arguments against an SGA presidential and vice presidential election in a hearing Thursday evening.
The presiding justices were Jori Cowley, Luke Helms, Clayton Gaddis, Kelly Tabbutt, Arden Nerius and Chief Justice James Hutchison. Justice Corbin Walls opted to recuse himself from the hearing, citing a conflict of interest with one of the parties.
The subject of the appeal is Title VI Chapter 1 Section 1 of the SGA Code Annotated which states that all campaign spending must be documented with the exception of “non-professional services performed by students.” Each speaker was allotted 20 minutes for opening statements and questions from the justices.
In the 2021 election, the Lissau-Akuffo ticket won over the Castellano-Hepburn ticket with an unofficial count of 2,223 individuals, or 66.42 percent of the vote.
Angelora Castellano and Samantha Hepburn filed the appeal against the Lissau-Akuffo ticket under the pretense they exploited both the Code and student workers, specifically campaign videographer and executive team member Blake Hiebert, due to the lack of a solid definition for the phrase “non-professional services.”
Given the interpretation of non-professional service, Hiebert was left off of the Lissau-Akuffo expense report to the election commission. Castellano and Hepburn said he should be included because Hiebert provided a professional service, which they define as “a service requiring specialized knowledge and skill that was purposefully obtained for a specific purpose like a presidential and vice presidential campaign.”
“(We are) not asking (the Superior Court) to set a precedent to allow these people to not work on these things,” Hepburn said. “We believe that students and individuals are within their right to help their friends by not charging. However, these things should be placed as donations on the expense report (instead of left off).”
The Lissau-Akuffo ticket won by a large margin, as was the case in the last hearing before the court, Williams v. SGA Election Board. When asked if they believed a ruling in their favor would offset this gap or even disqualify the winning campaign, Hepburn said that is not what she and Castellano want.
“(We are) not sitting in front of you asking you to disqualify the ticket involved,” Hepburn said. “Our argument is that there was obviously a utilization of the blurriness of the Code Annotated.”
The Lissau-Akuffo campaign defines a professional service as “jobs executed by third parties,” specifically an individual or group with a limited liability company and reliance on said service for income.
SGA President-elect Zack Lissau said students can conduct themselves in professional manners, such as an internship, but since they are not an expert in their field, they are not professionals.
“While I have extensive experience in the Code Annotated, I'm not deemed a professional in the eyes of the Code just because I have a good understanding of the rules and regulations, strategy and governance,” Lissau said. “What we’re arguing here is that, under this definition to which we are advocating for, to say that an attorney and having legal experience can be correlated and also assigned to a videographer or photographer are two (different) things.”
Hiebert’s service was compared with Brayden Love, the Lissau-Akuffo senior adviser, who was documented on their campaign expenses for providing his service as a photographer. The difference between Hiebert and Love, Lissau said, is that Love said he offered his services to all campaigns whereas Hiebert was exclusive to the Lissau-Akuffo ticket.
The Superior Court justices brought to attention that Hiebert identifies as a wedding videographer and said he has a freelance business on his LinkedIn profile and provides a portfolio reel on his website. However, Lissau said, by definition, Hiebert is not and will not be a professional until he opens an LLC.
“(Our definition is that) a professional service executed by a paid third party,” Lissau said. “While something may seem or may look to be professional (and) students can be third party, in this instance, (Hiebert) was not paid because he is a member of our campaign team. So, he is not a third party because he is a part of our team, which is the one party.”
Due to an unspecified illness, Hiebert was not present to testify.
SGA Election Commissioner Isaac Kabrick said the election commission’s holding is that they acted in an appropriate manner in not granting review to the Castellano-Hepburn appeal.
Kabrick said the election commission reached out to Hiebert and the Lissau-Akuffo campaign about Hiebert’s video at the request of former Congress Secretary Coy Taylor and found nothing.
“We looked at his website and couldn't find anything explicitly claiming that he was a professional,” Kabrick said. “What it came down to was we found that we couldn’t add line items, in either case, based on the language of the Code, so we asked if Mr. Hiebert was professional by email and we were told by the Lissau-Akuffo campaign that he was not.”
When asked if he was pleased with the current point system of penalization against election infractions, Kabrick said he was satisfied with the rules to provide a fair election but unsatisfied due to some portions being unenforceable.
“(For example,) we received unofficial complaints from a member of Congress that one of the campaign signs was larger than the maximum limit set by the Code,” Kabrick said. “In the Code, it says state signs need to be 16 inches by 18 inches and the signs were, in fact, larger than that. That part of the code is not enforceable as an infraction, there is no prescribed penalty for that.”
Furthermore, Kabrick said he was dissatisfied with the current violation and point system allotted for withholding information on financial reports.
According to Title IV Chapter 5 Section 29 of the Code Annotated, the amount of points needed for penalty such as a disqualification is five or more. However, with the system in place, this requirement is too high.
“I think the fact that a candidate could not submit a financial report — just completely omit it from from their submissions to the commission — and the maximum penalty that the commission could extract is a total of four points, if they chose to assign maximum points for each infraction, and that carries no further penalties,” Kabrick said. “I find that troubling as a member of SGA.”
After clarification questions from the justices, Hutchison said that Hepburn, Lissau and Kabrick should be proud of their conduct and arguments as OU student leaders. The hearing, Hutchison said, was to allow for an open and transparent process of an issue that affects all students.
The OU Superior Court will be in recess pending an official opinion, which Hutchison said would most likely be coming this weekend.
