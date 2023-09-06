Applications for the Provost’s Student and Transfer Student Advisory boards are now open, giving students an opportunity to directly influence administrative decisions at OU.
According to OU’s Graduation and Persistence Support website, members of the Provost’s Student and Transfer Student Advisory boards will provide OU’s administration with insight into the everyday experiences of being an OU student. Members of the Transfer Student Advisory Board will serve as a resource for the Provost to better understand transfer students' individual experiences from the application process through their final semester.
“Last year was our inaugural year for the boards and due to their success, we decided to continue,” Danielle Lindley, director of Graduation and Persistence Support, said. “We hope to continue meaningful discussions regarding topics that are important to our students through the Provost Student and Transfer Student Advisory boards. We are excited to meet our new board members.”
The Provost’s Student Advisory Board is composed of eight to 12 full-time and part-time undergraduate students from all OU degree-granting colleges while the Transfer Student Advisory Board is to consist of 10 to 12 transfer students.
Lindley said the boards are beneficial to students and the university as a whole because of the opportunity for students and staff alike to learn from each other and share their experiences at OU.
“This is an invaluable opportunity to sit across the table from the Provost and other administrators and discuss their experiences, concerns and opportunities they have as a student at OU,” Lindley said. “We have learned a lot from our board members by hearing about the things they run into on a daily basis.”
The Provost’s Student and Transfer Student Advisory Boards tackle a wide variety of topics according to Lindley. Some of the topics discussed during meetings include the first-year and transfer student experience, issues of campus safety, faculty and staff responses to mental health concerns and parking issues.
“Provost (Andre) Wright, Vice-Provost (Mark) Morvant, the Graduation and Persistence Support department and the Transfer Student Success department wanted to bring together a core team of students who could provide feedback on the student experience, which is what I feel we were able to accomplish during the first year of having these boards and talking about what was going on with our students,” Lindley said.
Meetings for the Student Advisory Board, coordinated by the director of Graduation and Persistence Support, will be held from noon to 1:15 p.m. Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Feb. 13, March 22 and April 9 in Room 103 of Evans Hall.
The Transfer Student Advisory Board, coordinated by the director of Transfer Student Success, is set to have its first meeting via Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. Regular meetings will be held from noon to 1:15 p.m. Oct. 4, Nov. 1, Jan. 31, Feb. 28 and April 3 in Room 103 of Evans Hall.
To apply for either board, students may visit OU’s Graduation and Persistence Support website to complete the application due Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 11:59 p.m. Faculty and staff may also nominate students by visiting the website.
