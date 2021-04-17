As Asian hate crimes surge, Mr. and Ms. Asian OU contestants see opportunity to support community

This evening in the Oklahoma Memorial Union’s Meacham Auditorium, the Asian American Student Association will crown the winners of its 30th Annual Mr. and Miss Asian OU Scholarship Pageant.
What would typically be a festive night to showcase and celebrate the university’s diverse Asian community has been underscored by months of hate and fear unlike anything the United States has seen in recent years.
As hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have risen 149 percent between 2019 and 2020, participants in this year’s pageant said they are aware of the newfound significance the title holds, should they win. Some were even inspired to participate by the adversity their community faces.
Biochemical sciences junior and pageant participant Dung Nguyen said going into the pageant, she first considered it simply a fun opportunity to be involved with the community. The severity and surge in Asian hate crimes shifted her perspective, however.
“As these events started happening, I started thinking more deeply about if I was to win this position, or even someone else, what should we do from there. Originally my philanthropy goals would have been to raise money for children in Vietnam,” Nguyen said. “But now I'm starting to gear differently, because I feel like there are local problems that we have, and national problems. We have seen everything that's going on right now. And I think I would gear my platform towards more donations for Asian American causes and stuff like that to focus more on these hate crimes against Asian community.”
The events Nguyen referenced have manifested as graphic public attacks against Asian American and Pacific Islanders. In a pair of New York cases, these attacks — perpetrated on busy sidewalks and packed subway cars — were witnessed by bystanders who did nothing to stop the violence or help the victims. In another incident, a Hispanic woman was attacked because the attacker believed she was Asian.
Biology sophomore and pageant contestant Rena Sun wrote in an email to The Daily since many of the hate crimes have targeted Asian and Pacific Islander elders, younger community members have been less concerned for their own safety and more worried about their families.
“I know for my friends they have been extra worried about their parents and grandparents, especially the ones who are not so fluent in English,” Sun wrote. “My friends told me that they have been asking elders to stay home more and try their best to have everything delivered to them.”
Nguyen said she has been increasingly concerned for her parents.
“I think people tend to pick on the weak. And it's not just with age, in older generations, most of them don't know English,” Nguyen said. “I have the fear that sometimes (my parents) might not be able to de-escalate a situation because they can't communicate the things they want to. It's just a one-sided conversation, and I feel that's why the situation escalates a lot to violence, because there's just no way the other person can speak for themselves and defuse the situation.”
Tommy Phan, a microbiology junior and pageant contestant, said he has primarily stayed indoors since the COVID-19 pandemic began to minimize his chance of infection. The rise in anti-Asian hate crimes further influenced his decision.
“Even when I do (leave home), I sort of have to be a lot more aware just to look at my surroundings a little bit more. This is not coming from exaggeration either,” Phan said. “Especially in times like (the pandemic), I really need to kind of look out for any eyes looking at me, anyone who would look at me weird, things along that line.”
One 2015 study argues that pandemics and disease do not necessarily universally cause a rise in xenophobia and hate, but a January 2021 study suggested pandemic diseases like COVID-19 can often intensify preexisting stigmas against certain social groups. A study from the University of California, San Francisco found a rise in anti-Asian sentiment on Twitter after former President Donald Trump referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus,” noting a higher usage of racist language in tweets featuring the phrase than tweets using “COVID-19.”
Shihui Liu, AASA president and a senior pursuing dual degrees in Chinese literature and electrical engineering, said she believes the pandemic provided an opportunity for people already holding anti-Asian sentiments to more blatantly display their hate. She experienced hate first hand before the pandemic, growing up in towns including Marshall, Texas; Houston; Mustang, Oklahoma and Norman since arriving in the United States.
“I think that this racism against the Asian community has always been there. I immigrated to the United States when I was 13. From the first week that I was here up until now, I experienced racism weekly, monthly, sometimes even daily, so it's not something that's new,” Liu said. “I think it's getting more attention due to the rhetoric that some national leaders have used because of the pandemic.”
The “model minority myth” — an argument made to diminish the presence of racism against other minority communities in the United States by portraying Asian Americans as relatively successful — has often downplayed any negative trends in the Asian American community, Liu said, particularly before the start of the pandemic.
“I hate to say this but many many, many members of our community saw this coming,” Liu said. “Because of this model minority myth, often our voices are not heard. People are always saying ‘No, your communities doing so well. You have no racism for Asian people,’ or ‘It's not as bad as other communities.’”
One of the flaws in the myth is lumping all of the many Asian ethnicities into a singular collective, Liu said. One of her goals as AASA president was to help expand the organization’s representation of the Asian continent beyond East Asia.
“I think that's really when the tone started changing, because not only were we an organization that is here to share a culture to you have fun socially with the people in our community, but I think it also kind of changed AASA into becoming sort of the voice for the community more or less,” Liu said. “A lot of our work this year has involved advocating for members of other minority communities, advocating for our own community and really taking in and talking to our members and our Asian siblings and seeing how they're doing.”
As AASA continues to raise awareness of increasing hate crimes and resources for community members, Phan said he hopes to be part of the effort regardless of the pageant’s outcome.
“I want to have a voice to not only unify the Asian community, but also to hopefully be able to find ways to help out with all the AAPI hate crimes and beyond,” Phan said.
In an email to The Daily, pageant contestant and biomedical engineering sophomore Aiman Saleemi said the fact the pageant and other AASA events continue to happen at all is inspiring.
“Personally I feel like seeing events like these that are still occurring, it shows that the leaders of our community are not afraid and will keep looking forward,” Saleemi wrote. “These events have sparked hope in me because we are not letting the hate crimes stop us from making a mark on this campus and the community.”
The pageant will begin at 5 p.m., with contestants eligible for scholarship prizes of up to $500. Those who purchased presale tickets will be able to enter the venue in person at 4:15 p.m. The event will also be livestreamed via Twitch, according to an AASA Instagram post.
