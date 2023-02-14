Annette Price, Kathleen Kennedy enter runoff election for Norman Public School Board Office 3 seat

Annette Price will face Kathleen Kennedy in a runoff following Tuesday’s election results.
Price received 41.99 percent of the votes cast with Kennedy receiving 28.5 percent, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
“We are all partners in public education, and that includes community members, that includes families, parents, grandparents … teachers, we're all part of the education community, and so we all need a place at the table. … We are all stronger when we all are given a chance to participate in the process,” Price said.
In a Tuesday night press release from Adam Graham, Price's campaign manager, he wrote Price brought a "360-degree view of education to the school board race."
"Price’s extensive background as a classroom teacher, involved parent and PTA president, and policy specialist at the Oklahoma State Department of Education have prepared her to take on the challenges of Norman schools," Graham wrote. "Annette Price finished on top in a competitive race."
Price wrote she looks forward to continuing the fight for kids in NPS.
“Our school board needs an experienced education leader who will step up and safeguard the vital resources we have set aside for our kids," Price wrote. "We must ensure teachers and staff feel respected and valued in order to maintain the reputation of a top-tier school district.”
Kennedy said she believes communication is key to breaking barriers and reducing division.
“Communication is key – and I think we don't listen, a lot of people don't listen anymore – … (to) getting people to listen and come together and find out that we really do have common threads, just getting to the heart of why we're all there, which is the children,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said education was her heart and passion. She said she wants to keep supporting and advocating for children in public education.
“The bottom line for me is making a difference for every single child. That's been my mission for the last 23 years,” Kennedy said.
